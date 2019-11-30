International Development News
  • ANI
  • |
  • Liverpool
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 17:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 17:28 IST
Jurgen Klopp knows how to keep the players sharp: Origi
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool's Divock Origi said that manager Jurgen Klopp knows how to keep players sharp. Liverpool top the Premier League points table with 37 points, eight points ahead of the second-placed Leicester City.

"It's great to have that momentum. I think as a football player [momentum] is often key, so it's about us using it. That's where the coach comes in and with the experiences that he had, he knows how to speak with us and keep us sharp. Of course, you can't win every game but as long we're brave and we do everything that we can, that's good," the club's official website quoted Origi as saying. Liverpool will now compete against Brighton today at Anfield. Origi said they always enjoy playing at home.

"Yeah, we always enjoy playing at home. It will be an important game again, so we're just going to try to use that energy from the fans and the momentum. I'm excited for the game," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

