International Development News
Development News Edition

Hurricanes hang on to early lead to stop Lightning

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Carolina
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 08:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 08:26 IST
Hurricanes hang on to early lead to stop Lightning
Image Credit: pixabay

Sebastian Aho and Jaccob Slavin each had a goal and an assist and the Carolina Hurricanes held off a third-period rally to win for the first time in their past 10 trips to Tampa Bay, defeating the Lightning 3-2 Saturday night. Jordan Martinook also scored for Carolina, which snapped a two-game losing streak, and Dougie Hamilton had two assists. Goaltender James Reimer made 36 saves.

Braydon Point and Tyler Johnson scored for the Lightning, whose winless streak reached three games (0-2-1). Curtis McElhinney stopped 21 of 24 shots. The Lightning also had its 13-game point streak in the series against Carolina snapped (11-0-2).

The Hurricanes took a 3-0 lead in the first and maintained it until Point's fluke goal at 3:26 of the third. Point's centering pass for Nikita Kucherov deflected off a defenseman's stick and between Reimer's pads. Victor Hedman also assisted on the play. Johnson's goal, at 8:50 of the third, pulled the Lightning within a goal but they were unable to score again. Anthony Cirelli set up the goal by skating the puck from his own end over the Carolina blue line and then making a drop pass to Johnson, whose shot from the top of the faceoff circle rang off the top of the left post and into the net. Mikhail Sergachev also got an assist.

Aho opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 4:49 of the first, deflecting Andrei Svechnikov's shot past McElhinney and just over the goal line. Hamilton also got an assist. Martinook made it 2-0 at 7:30, taking a centering pass from Clark Bishop alone in the slot and beating McElhinney. Slavin got a secondary assist.

Slavin's goal came with just seven seconds remaining in the period, as he redirected Aho's shot into the net. Hamilton also assisted. Aho has 16 points (10 goals, six assists) in his past 15 games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

WIDER IMAGE-Rising seas threaten early end for sinking village in Philippines

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Couture scores twice as Sharks stop Coyotes

Logan Couture scored two goals and Martin Jones finished with 21 saves as the San Jose Sharks rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the Arizona Coyotes, 4-2, on Saturday night in Glendale, Ariz. Dylan Gambrell and Timo Meier also scor...

Pasalic double seals Atalanta win at Brescia, Fiorentina fall to Lecce

Mario Pasalic scored twice to get Atalanta back to winning ways with a 3-0 Lombardy derby victory at struggling Brescia as Fiorentina fell to a third consecutive defeat at home to promoted Lecce. Pasalic nodded in the opener on 26 minutes f...

Harden scores 60 as Rockets dominate Hawks

James Harden scored 60 points to reach the mark for the fourth time in his career as the Houston Rockets steamrolled the visiting Atlanta Hawks 158-111 on Saturday night. Harden made 16 of 24 field-goal attempts, including 8 of 14 from 3-po...

Bailey double sinks Bayern as Leipzig go top in Germany

Berlin, Dec 1 AFP Leon Bailey scored twice as Bayern Munich crashed 2-1 at home to 10-man Bayer Leverkusen, while RB Leipzig top the Bundesliga after a nervous 3-2 win at bottom side Paderborn. Hansi Flick lost for the first time in five ga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019