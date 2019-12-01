Hurricanes hang on to early lead to stop Lightning

Sebastian Aho and Jaccob Slavin each had a goal and an assist and the Carolina Hurricanes held off a third-period rally to win for the first time in their past 10 trips to Tampa Bay, defeating the Lightning 3-2 Saturday night. Jordan Martinook also scored for Carolina, which snapped a two-game losing streak, and Dougie Hamilton had two assists. Goaltender James Reimer made 36 saves.

Braydon Point and Tyler Johnson scored for the Lightning, whose winless streak reached three games (0-2-1). Curtis McElhinney stopped 21 of 24 shots. The Lightning also had its 13-game point streak in the series against Carolina snapped (11-0-2).

The Hurricanes took a 3-0 lead in the first and maintained it until Point's fluke goal at 3:26 of the third. Point's centering pass for Nikita Kucherov deflected off a defenseman's stick and between Reimer's pads. Victor Hedman also assisted on the play. Johnson's goal, at 8:50 of the third, pulled the Lightning within a goal but they were unable to score again. Anthony Cirelli set up the goal by skating the puck from his own end over the Carolina blue line and then making a drop pass to Johnson, whose shot from the top of the faceoff circle rang off the top of the left post and into the net. Mikhail Sergachev also got an assist.

Aho opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 4:49 of the first, deflecting Andrei Svechnikov's shot past McElhinney and just over the goal line. Hamilton also got an assist. Martinook made it 2-0 at 7:30, taking a centering pass from Clark Bishop alone in the slot and beating McElhinney. Slavin got a secondary assist.

Slavin's goal came with just seven seconds remaining in the period, as he redirected Aho's shot into the net. Hamilton also assisted. Aho has 16 points (10 goals, six assists) in his past 15 games.

