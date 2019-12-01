International Development News
Development News Edition

Tavares lifts Leafs over Sabres in OT

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Toronto
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 08:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 08:37 IST
Tavares lifts Leafs over Sabres in OT
Image Credit: Flickr

John Tavares scored his 10th goal of the season at 1:45 of overtime, and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Buffalo Sabres 2-1 Saturday night. Tavares scored on a wrist shot from the left side on a pass from Kasperi Kapanen. It was the third win in four games for the Maple Leafs under new coach Sheldon Keefe. William Nylander also scored for Toronto, while Frederik Andersen made 29 saves.

Rasmus Ristolainen scored for Buffalo, and Carter Hutton stopped 41 shots. The Sabres won the first game of the back-to-back set 6-4 Friday afternoon in Buffalo. The Maple Leafs had an 11-8 advantage in shots on goal in the scoreless first period, but Andersen had the more difficult saves.

Toronto took advantage of its first power play -- and it's only man-advantage of the game -- when Nylander notched his 10th goal of the season at 5:30 of the second period. Auston Matthews fed Nylander a pass in the right faceoff circle, and Nylander skated toward the front of the goal before beating Hutton with a backhander. Marcus Johansson was off for slashing.

Andersen made two big saves in the middle part of the second period, most notably on a blast from the slot by Conor Sheary at 10:50. The Sabres thought the puck had entered the net, but a video review determined it had not. Late in the second, Andersen stopped a dangerous backhander from Jeff Skinner.

Toronto had a 27-19 advantage in shots on goal after two periods, but Buffalo had better chances. The Maple Leafs applied pressure at the start of the third period, forcing a couple of good saves by Hutton.

Buffalo tied the game at 6:58 on Ristolainen's second goal of the season, as he cut in front of the net and put in a backhander. The Maple Leafs nearly scored in the final seconds of the third, when the puck trickled past Hutton but was cleared off the line by Marco Scandella.

With Alex Kerfoot returning to the lineup after serving a two-game suspension for an illegal hit, Jason Spezza did not play for the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

WIDER IMAGE-Rising seas threaten early end for sinking village in Philippines

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Harden scores 60 as Rockets dominate Hawks

James Harden scored 60 points to reach the mark for the fourth time in his career as the Houston Rockets steamrolled the visiting Atlanta Hawks 158-111 on Saturday night. Harden made 16 of 24 field-goal attempts, including 8 of 14 from 3-po...

Bailey double sinks Bayern as Leipzig go top in Germany

Berlin, Dec 1 AFP Leon Bailey scored twice as Bayern Munich crashed 2-1 at home to 10-man Bayer Leverkusen, while RB Leipzig top the Bundesliga after a nervous 3-2 win at bottom side Paderborn. Hansi Flick lost for the first time in five ga...

Harden scores 60 as Houston dominates Hawks

James Harden scored 60 points to reach the mark for the fourth time in his career as the Houston Rockets steamrolled the visiting Atlanta Hawks 158-111 on Saturday night. Harden made 16 of 24 field-goal attempts, including 8 of 14 from 3-po...

Couture scores twice as Sharks stop Coyotes

Logan Couture scored two goals and Martin Jones finished with 21 saves as the San Jose Sharks rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the Arizona Coyotes, 4-2, on Saturday night in Glendale, Ariz. Dylan Gambrell and Timo Meier also scor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019