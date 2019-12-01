International Development News
Kings score two early, hang on to beat Jets

  Reuters
  Los Angeles
  Updated: 01-12-2019 11:33 IST
  Created: 01-12-2019 11:24 IST
Joakim Ryan and Nikolai Prokhorkin scored first-period goals as the Los Angeles Kings started fast and hung on for a 2-1 victory Saturday over the Winnipeg Jets to set a franchise record for home victories in November. Jack Campbell made 33 saves as the Kings won for the seventh time at home in the month, but the success was neutralized by 0-4-1 record on the road. Campbell made a point-blank save on Mark Scheifele as time expired.

Jack Roslovic scored a third-period goal for the Jets, who were unable to complete the comeback. Winnipeg went 10-3-1 in November and had to settle for matching a franchise record for victories in a single month. Campbell started in goal for the Kings for just the ninth time this season and the first time since Nov. 18. It was his first victory since defeating the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 2, as he improved to 4-4-1.

Winnipeg lost on the road for just the fifth time in 15 games this season. The Jets are the only Western Conference team with double-digit victories on the road. Ryan gave the Kings a 1-0 lead 7:34 into the game, as the defenseman scored his first goal in a Kings uniform and just the fourth in his career after scoring three times in the 2017-18 season with the San Jose Sharks. Ryan ripped a one-timer from the top of the left circle past Jets goalie Laurent Brossoit (32 saves), who appeared to be screened on the play.

Prokhorkin made it 2-0 at 12:12 of the first period when he followed a wrist shot from Trevor Lewis and scored when the puck rebounded off the pads of Brossoit. It was Prokhorkin's third goal of the season in his 10th game. The Kings completely dominated the first period, leading 19-6 in shots on goal. The momentum started to swing in a scoreless second period when the Jets led 15-8 in shots on goal.

Winnipeg pulled to within 2-1 at 4:18 of the third period when Roslovic scored on a two-man play with Tucker Poolman. Roslovic passed to Poolman at the top of the right circle, crashed the goal and redirected a Poolman pass into a wide-open Kings net before Campbell could recover.

