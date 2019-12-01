International Development News
Development News Edition

Pearson's 4 points carry Canucks past host Oilers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Vancouver
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 11:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 11:30 IST
Pearson's 4 points carry Canucks past host Oilers
Image Credit: Flickr

Tanner Pearson scored twice in a four-point game while Loui Eriksson scored his first goal of the season as the Vancouver Canucks collected a 5-2 road victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves, while Bo Horvat netted three assists for the Canucks, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

The clubs meet again Sunday night in the second half of a home-and-home series. With the score tied 2-2, Pearson collected his second goal of the game at 13:47 of the second period for the game-winner. Pearson was part of a rush up the ice and pushed home a rebound.

Then Eriksson made it a 4-2 game with his first goal of the season. Eriksson, the oft-maligned veteran, drove to the net and redirected a pass from Pearson to net his first goal since March 20 -- a 22-game drought. Josh Leivo rounded out the scoring with a tally 81 seconds into the third period.

The Canucks, playing the finale of a six-game road trip, had plenty of early jump and were rewarded with a 2-0 edge thanks to a pair of special-teams goals. Tyler Graovac opened the scoring with a power-play goal, the team's league-leading 28th man-advantage marker, 3:31 into the first period, a short-side shot from the left faceoff dot. The shot came back out of the net so fast it wasn't noticed by anyone on the ice.

Pearson's short-handed goal at the 13:32 mark of the first doubled the lead. But the Oilers drew even. Connor McDavid scored 42 seconds later with his 19th goal of the season, wiring a shot just inside the post, and then set up Zack Kassian's tally 5:05 into the second period. McDavid has collected 13 goals and 26 points in the last 13 games.

The victory came at a cost for Vancouver, as defenseman Alex Edler suffered an upper-body injury in the second period. Mike Smith stopped 33 shots for the Oilers, who still lead the Pacific Division.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

4 awarded life term for killing Dalit man 17 years ago

A special court here has awarded life term to four persons including a former village head for killing a Dalit man 17 years ago over old enmity. The special SCST Atrocities Act court judge Pankaj Kumar Aggarwal also imposed a fine of Rs 60,...

Nepal aims to promote religious tourism; undertakes infra development with ADB help

To attract religious tourists from various countries, including India, Nepal has undertaken several infrastructure development projects with the support of Asian Development Bank ADB, according to officials. To improve regional connectivity...

Don't think there is anything controversial in 'Dabangg 3', says Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan says it has become sort of a norm in the movie business that whenever a big film is getting ready for release, it gets struck by a controversy. The 53-year-old actors latest Dabangg 3 has found itself at a centre of a ...

Honey-trap case: Raid at local bizman's home, media firm

Madhya Pradesh Police along with the Indore district authorities raided the home, media firm and three other establishments of a local businessman in connection with the honey-trap case, an official said on Sunday. The raids were conducted...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019