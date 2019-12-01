International Development News
Development News Edition

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 16:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 16:41 IST
Defending champions India to face Pakistan in men's volleyball final in South Asian Games

Defending champions India will face Pakistan in the summit clash of the men's volleyball competition in the South Asian Games after their respective wins in the semifinals here on Sunday. India defeated Sri Lanka 27-25 25-19 21-25 25-21 in a hard-fought match while Pakistan beat Bangladesh 25-15 25-21 26-24 in the other semifinal.

The final will be played on Tuesday. India are also the defending champions in the women's event and they face hosts Nepal in the summit clash on Tuesday.

The Indian women's team had defeated Maldives while Nepal had beaten Sri Lanka in the semifinals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

