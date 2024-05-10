Left Menu

NHAI debars Toll Operator for misbehavior with highway users

As a result, NHAI has debarred Ms. Riddhi Siddhi Associates for three months from the list of pre-qualified bidders for toll operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 17:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has taken stringent measures against Ms. Riddhi Siddhi Associates following reports of assault and misbehavior by its employees towards users at the Sirmandi Toll Plaza on the Amritsar-Jamnagar section in Rajasthan. The incident, which occurred on May 5, 2024, prompted immediate investigation by NHAI.

After serving a 'Show Cause' notice to the firm, the NHAI found the response from Ms. Riddhi Siddhi Associates unsatisfactory and not in compliance with contractual obligations and NHAI's Standard Operating Procedures (SOP). The toll operating agency was reported to have engaged in violent and inappropriate behavior with highway users, which are clear violations of the stipulated norms.

As a result, NHAI has debarred Ms. Riddhi Siddhi Associates for three months from the list of pre-qualified bidders for toll operations. This decision underscores NHAI’s commitment to maintaining discipline and decency at toll plazas, ensuring that toll operators adhere strictly to the behavior expected in their interactions with the public.

Last year, NHAI had issued detailed SOPs aimed at preventing such incidents and protecting the interests of both commuters and toll operators. These procedures are part of NHAI’s broader strategy to ensure safe and seamless travel on national highways, reflecting its zero-tolerance policy towards any form of misconduct by toll plaza operators.     

