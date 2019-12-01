International Development News
The following are the top/expected stories at 2115 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Syed Modi International Badminton tournament.

*Report of ISL match between Kerala Blasters and FC Goa. *Report of I-League match between Chennai City and TRAU.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-CRI-5THLD BCCI BCCI decides to seek SC approval to relax tenure reform, Jay Shah to represent Board at ICC CEC

Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) The Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI on Sunday decided to seek the Supreme Court's approval to water down administrative reforms on tenure cap for its office-bearers and named secretary Jay Shah as its representative for the ICC chief executives' committee meeting.

SPO-CRI-SELECTORS-2ND LD TENURE You cannot go beyond tenures: Ganguly on selection committee (Eds: Recast with new quotes of Sourav Ganguly)

Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Sunday indicated that there will be no extension for members of the selection committee whose tenures have ended, saying "you cannot go beyond" that.

SPO-CRI-BCCI-LD ICC Jay Shah to represent BCCI at ICC CEC meeting

Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) BCCI Secretary Jay Shah was on Sunday named the Board's representative to attend future meetings of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) chief executives committee.

SPO-CRI-GANGULY-CAC Full-time CAC is not required : Ganguly

Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Sunday said a full-time Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) was not required since it has a limited role to perform, restricted to only one or two meetings.

SPO-CRI-FIXING-GANGULY A player was approached by bookie during Syed Mushtaq T20 tournament: Ganguly

Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Sunday said that a bookie had approached a player during the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, which had been reported to the Board's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU).

SPO-CRI-WARNER-ROHIT Warner picks Rohit to break Lara's 400 not out Test record, recalls Sehwag's encouragement

Adelaide, Dec 1 (PTI) Dashing Australian opener David Warner believes India's Rohit Sharma has the firepower to surpass West Indies great Brian Lara's record 400 not out in a Test match.

SPO-CRI-GANGULY-DHONI Please ask Dhoni: Ganguly on icon's participation in T20 World Cup

Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) "Please ask Dhoni," was Sourav Ganguly's response when the BCCI President was asked if the iconic wicket-keeper batsman would be part of next year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

SPO-RALLY-ARRC ARRC: Penalty costs Indian riders points in final race

By Shyam Sundar Buriram (Thailand), Dec 1 (PTI) Honda Racing India finished outside points after both its riders Rajiv Sethu and Senthil Kumar received five-spot penalty for exceeding the track limit in the seventh round of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship, here on Sunday.

SPO-BAD-IND

Syed Modi International: Sourabh loses in final Lucknow, Dec 1 (PTI) Indian shuttler Sourabh Verma's impressive run at the Syed Modi International tournament came to an end after he lost in straight games to Chinese Taipei's Wang Tzu Wei in the men's singles final here on Sunday.

SPO-WREST-NATIONALS

Gurpreet, Sunil win gold, Railways take Greco Roman team title Jalandhar, Dec 1 (PTI) Living up to their favourites tag, Asian Championship silver medallists Gurpreet Singh and Sunil Kumar clinched gold medals as the Tata Motors senior national wrestling championships concluded here on Sunday with competition in Greco Roman style.

SPO-GOLF-PGTI

Shamim registers three-shot win at Kensville Open golf Ahmedabad, Dec 1 (PTI) Delhi's Shamim Khan fired a two-under 70 in the final round to coast to a comfortable three-shot win at the Kensville Open golf tournament at the Kensville Golf and Country Club here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-LD AUS

Pakistan fight to avoid defeat against Australia Adelaide, Dec 1 (AFP) Pakistan was battling to stave off defeat in the day-night second Test against Australia on Sunday after being forced to follow on, with Tim Paine's men needing seven wickets to clinch the series 2-0.

SPO-CRI-2NDLD NZ

Despite Root, Burns tons England 'disappointed' as New Zealand hit back Hamilton, Dec 1 (AFP) Despite centuries to Joe Root and Rory Burns England expressed disappointment at stumps on day three of the second Test against New Zealand after losing late wickets in Hamilton on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

