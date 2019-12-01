International Development News
Soccer-Miedema's six-goal masterclass gives Arsenal record WSL win

Viviane Miedema scored six goals and created four more in a stunning solo display of attacking football as champions Arsenal cruised to the biggest-ever win in the history of the FA Women's Super League (WSL) by thrashing Bristol City 11-1 on Sunday. The dynamic Dutch 23-year-old scored a hat-trick in each half, as well as setting up goals for Jordan Nobbs, Leah Williamson and a brace for Lisa Evans before being substituted to rapturous applause in the 70th minute.

The win eclipsed Liverpool's 9-0 margin of victory over Doncaster Belles in 2013 and almost doubled Arsenal's goal tally for the season to 23 in eight games. It was also the first time a team has scored in double figures in a league game. With Chelsea's game away to Everton postponed due to a frozen pitch, Arsenal and Manchester City, who narrowly beat bottom side Liverpool 1-0, leap-frogged the Blues to go top of the table on 21 points, with Arsenal ahead on goal difference.

In Sunday's other game, West Ham United recovered from having Leanne Kiernan sent off in the 89th minute as German defender Katharina Baunach popped up to score her second goal of the game in stoppage time to beat Manchester United 3-2 at home. On Friday, midfielder Remi Allen struck deep into second-half stoppage time to give Reading a 2-2 draw away to Brighton & Hove Albion.

