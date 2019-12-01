International Development News
Report: Texans' Watt eyes playoff return from pec injury

Report: Texans' Watt eyes playoff return from pec injury

J.J. Watt's season might not be over after all. The Houston Texans' star defensive end was considered to be done for the season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle in late October. He even took to Twitter to write: "This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal. Absolutely gutted that I won't be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve."

But NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that his sources say Watt's rehab is going "incredibly well" and that the Texans are saving their final injured reserve/designated to return spot for Watt. With Houston at 7-4 and leading the AFC South heading into Sunday's home game against the New England Patriots, "there is real optimism from all parties that he can return for the playoffs," Rapoport wrote.

Watt, 30, was injured while making a tackle during an Oct. 27 game against the Oakland Raiders. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has 24 tackles, 20 quarterback hits and four sacks this season, leaving him four shy of 100 sacks for his career. Teams can bring back two players from injured reserve each season. The Texans earlier activated tight end Jordan Thomas from IR.

Watt was limited to three games in 2016 due to a back injury and five games in 2017 with a knee injury. He returned in 2018 to play in all 16 games, notching 16 sacks and 25 QB hits to earn his fifth first-team All-Pro nod. --Field Level Media

Report: Texans' Watt eyes playoff return from pec injury

