Alpine skiing-Shiffrin wins slalom to tie for second on all-time World Cup list

American Mikaela Shiffrin moved into joint second on the all-time list of women's World Cup victories when she dominated the slalom event in Killington, Vermont, on Sunday. Shiffrin won by more than two seconds for her 62nd career victory, matching the total of Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proell who retired from racing in 1980.

The 24-year-old Shiffrin still has a long road to surpass fellow American Lindsey Vonn's record of 82 victories but the speed with which she is piling up wins suggests it will not take her long. Shiffrin's 42nd slalom victory also increased her record in her specialist event, putting her two wins ahead of Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark.

Across both sexes, Stenmark leads the overall list with 86 victories -- 46 in giant slalom and 40 in slalom. Shiffrin is equal fourth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)