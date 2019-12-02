Jags' Minshew replaces turnover-prone Foles at halftime

Gardner Minshew replaced Jacksonville quarterback Nick Foles at the start of the second half Sunday with the Jaguars trailing the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers 25-0. Foles was 7 of 14 for 93 yards with one interception and two lost fumbles in the first half. His turnovers led to 22 Buccaneers points.

"I just wanted to get a spark," head coach Doug Marrone told reporters afterward. "It was kind of dead, wanted to get things going." Minshew was 2 of 3 for 16 yards on the first possession of the second half before Jacksonville punted. He finished 16 of 27 for 147 yards, a touchdown and an interception, which came on a tipped pass in the end zone. The Jaguars lost 28-11.

Asked if Minshew provided a spark, Marrone replied, "I think we had an opportunity. I'm not going to sit here and say that we didn't, so I would say yes to that." The coach added he had yet to speak to either quarterback after the game, saying he would wait to make any announcement about who will be starting moving forward.

Minshew, a rookie out of Washington State, started eight of the Jaguars' first nine games after Foles landed on injured reserve with a broken collarbone in Week 1. Foles reclaimed the starting job for Week 11. The mustachioed Minshew entered Sunday having completed 61.2 percent of his passes (188 of 307) for 2,285 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Foles, the MVP of Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles, joined the Jaguars as a free agent in March on a four-year, $88 million contract with the highest guarantee ($50.125 million) in franchise history.

