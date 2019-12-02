International Development News
Development News Edition

Fultz, Fournier drive Magic past Warriors late

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Orlando
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 08:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 08:52 IST
Fultz, Fournier drive Magic past Warriors late
Image Credit: Twitter (@OrlandoMagic)

Markelle Fultz created the sixth lead change of the fourth quarter with a driving layup with 2:22 remaining, and the Orlando Magic held on to defeat the visiting Golden State Warriors 100-96 Sunday night. Evan Fournier scored a game-high 32 points for the Magic, including a layup that extended a one-point lead to 98-95 with 9.3 seconds left.

The Magic then intentionally fouled Alec Burks, and he made only one of the two foul shots, leaving the Warriors still two points down with 6.3 seconds remaining. Golden State then got a break when the Magic couldn't inbound the ball within five seconds and gave the ball back to the Warriors.

The league's losingest team went for a rare win, but Burks' 3-point attempt from the left-wing hit off the back of the rim, allowing the Magic to close out the victory with two Aaron Gordon free throws with four-tenths of a second left. The Warriors made just six of their 23 3-point attempts in the game and were outscored 33-18 on 3s by the team that entered the contest with the NBA's worst 3-point shooting percentage.

Fournier's 32 points came 13-for-21 shooting overall and 6-for-10 on 3-pointers as Orlando won for just the second time in its last six games. The win, Orlando's seventh in 11 home games this season, was the Magic's second straight over the Warriors after they ended an 11-game losing streak to Golden State last February.

Terrence Ross chipped in with 19 points for the Magic, while Jonathan Isaac recorded 14 points and a team-high 11 rebounds, Fultz had 14 points to complement a game-high nine assists, and Khem Birch totaled 10 rebounds. Glenn Robinson III paced Golden State with 19 points as the club lost a second straight to start a five-game trip. Eric Paschall had 17 points, Burks 15, Ky Bowman 12, and Willie Cauley-Stein and Draymond Green 11 apiece.

Cauley-Stein completed a double-double with a game-high 12 rebounds for the Warriors, who trailed by as many as 12 in the first half.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Former All Blacks coach Hansen confirms Japan move

Former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen on Monday confirmed his long-expected move to Japan where he will take up a role as coaching consultant with Top League side Toyota Verblitz. The 60-year-old stepped down from the All Blacks following th...

Asian markets rally following China data, eyes on trade talks

Asian markets rose Monday as investors cheered data showing a surprise jump in Chinese factory activity, while oil prices bounced from last weeks sharp losses after Iraq said top producers could announce a cut in output this week. But while...

Three French flood rescuers killed in helicopter crash

Nice, Dec 2 AFP Three emergency workers were killed in a helicopter crash near Marseille while on a rescue mission in southern France where floods have left two dead, officials said Monday. Their EC145 helicopter lost radio and radar contac...

Former Union minister Arun Shourie hospitalised

Former BJP leader and notedjournalist Arun Shourie was admitted to a hospital inMaharashtras Pune city after he fell ill, a doctor attendinghim said on MondayThe 78-year-old former Union minister fainted lateSunday night following which he ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019