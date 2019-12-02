International Development News
Development News Edition

USA announce squad for ICC CWC league 2 ODI tri-series

USA cricket on Sunday announced their 14-member squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 ODI tri-series.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Colorado
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 11:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 11:01 IST
USA announce squad for ICC CWC league 2 ODI tri-series
Team USA Image: USA Cricket's Twitter. Image Credit: ANI

USA cricket on Sunday announced their 14-member squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 ODI tri-series. The team led by Saurabh Netravalkar will take on UAE, as well as the current league leaders, Scotland, in a series of One Day Internationals where each side plays each other twice.

United States squad: Saurabh Netravalkar (C), Steven Taylor (VC ), Karima Gore, Ian Holland, Akshay Homraj, Elmore Hutchinson, Aaron Jones, Nosthush Kenjige, Xavier Marshall, Monank Patel, Nisarg Patel, Timil Patel, Cameron Stevenson, and Rusty Theron. Speaking on the selection, USA Cricket Chairman of Selectors, Ricardo Powell, in an official statement said, " It was always the intention of the selection panel to choose our squad of 14 players from the group of 16 that we took to Trinidad for the Super50."

"Naturally both Sagar and Jessy will be disappointed to miss out on the tour of the UAE, but they remain important parts of our group and we feel that we have selected the best 14 players available for these critical Cricket World Cup League two matches.," he added. USA's fixtures:8 December: USA vs United Arab Emirates, Sharjah Cricket Stadium9 December: USA vs Scotland, Sharjah Cricket Stadium12 December: USA vs United Arab Emirates, ICC Academy Ground, Dubai14 December: USA vs Scotland, ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

15 killed as wall collapses in TN village following heavy

In a major rain-related incident in Tamil Nadu, at least 15 people, including ten women, were killed when a wall collapsed on a row of houses in a village near here on Monday, police said. The 15-foot tall private compound wall, totally we...

Networks in brain play crucial role in suicide risk: Study

Researchers have identified key networks within the brain which they say play a crucial role in fostering a person to commit suicide. The study was published in the journal, Molecular Psychiatry.The facts in relation to suicide are stark 80...

Texans end run of futility against Patriots

Deshaun Watson passed for three touchdowns and added a receiving touchdown as the host Houston Texans defeated the New England Patriots 28-22 on Sunday. The Texans 8-4 maintained their one-game lead in the AFC South with their first victory...

Pankaja Munde removes BJP from Twitter bio

Former minister and BJP leader Pankaja Munde has removed the partys name from her Twitter bio. Now her bio on the micro-blogging site reads, RTs r not endorsements.Munde on Sunday urged her supporters to come for a rally to be held in Beed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019