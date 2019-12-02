USA announce squad for ICC CWC league 2 ODI tri-series

USA cricket on Sunday announced their 14-member squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 ODI tri-series. The team led by Saurabh Netravalkar will take on UAE, as well as the current league leaders, Scotland, in a series of One Day Internationals where each side plays each other twice.

United States squad: Saurabh Netravalkar (C), Steven Taylor (VC ), Karima Gore, Ian Holland, Akshay Homraj, Elmore Hutchinson, Aaron Jones, Nosthush Kenjige, Xavier Marshall, Monank Patel, Nisarg Patel, Timil Patel, Cameron Stevenson, and Rusty Theron. Speaking on the selection, USA Cricket Chairman of Selectors, Ricardo Powell, in an official statement said, " It was always the intention of the selection panel to choose our squad of 14 players from the group of 16 that we took to Trinidad for the Super50."

"Naturally both Sagar and Jessy will be disappointed to miss out on the tour of the UAE, but they remain important parts of our group and we feel that we have selected the best 14 players available for these critical Cricket World Cup League two matches.," he added. USA's fixtures:8 December: USA vs United Arab Emirates, Sharjah Cricket Stadium9 December: USA vs Scotland, Sharjah Cricket Stadium12 December: USA vs United Arab Emirates, ICC Academy Ground, Dubai14 December: USA vs Scotland, ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

(ANI)

