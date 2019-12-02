Hamilton Test: New Zealand end day 4 at 96/2 after bundling out England

New Zealand ended day four of the second Test match at 96/2 after bundling out England for 476 in the first innings here at Seddon Park. New Zealand in the second innings got off to a bad start as opener Jeet Raval was caught in front of the stumps without troubling the scoreboard.

Chris Woakes dismissed Tom Latham (18) in the ninth over and New Zealand were reduced to 28-2. However, skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor ensured the Kiwis do not lose any more wicket before the close of the play and stitched an unbeaten 68 run stand. Williamson and Taylor are currently unbeaten on 37 and 31 runs, respectively.

Earlier, resuming day four at 269/5, England got off to a solid start and the side did not lose a single wicket in the session before the lunch break. Ollie Pope and Root kept New Zealand bowlers at bay and the duo put on 193 runs for the sixth wicket. Their partnership saw Pope bringing up his maiden half-century in Test cricket.

New Zealand finally got the breakthrough in the 157th over of the innings as Pope (75) was sent back to the pavilion by Neil Wagner reducing England to 455/6. Mitchell Santner then ended Root's stint at the crease in the very next over.

Chris Woakes (0) Jofra Archer (8) were dismissed cheaply as Wagner wreaked havoc. The left-handed bowler then dismissed Stuart Broad on a duck as New Zealand bundled out England at a score of 476. New Zealand would start day five at 96/2, still trailing England by five runs. (ANI)

