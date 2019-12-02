International Development News
Development News Edition

Reuters Sports News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 13:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 13:30 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Hamilton ends the F1 season in style in Abu Dhabi

Six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton wrapped up the Formula One season in style on Sunday by cruising unchallenged to a dominant victory in Abu Dhabi in his 250th grand prix. The 34-year-old Mercedes driver led every lap from pole position to chequered flag, banging in a fastest lap for good measure to emphasize his supremacy under the Yas Marina floodlights. NBA roundup: Doncic, Mavs halt Lakers' winning streak

Luka Doncic had 27 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, and the visiting Dallas Mavericks snapped the Los Angeles Lakers' 10-game winning streak with a 114-100 victory on Sunday. Doncic scored 21 of his points in the second half as the Mavericks captured their seventh win in eight games. They are 7-2 on the road. Alpine skiing: Shiffrin wins slalom to tie for second on all-time World Cup list

American Mikaela Shiffrin moved into joint second on the all-time list of women's World Cup victories when she dominated the slalom event in Killington, Vermont, on Sunday. Shiffrin posted her fourth consecutive Killington slalom victory, triumphing by more than two seconds for her 62nd career victory, matching the total of Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proell who retired from racing in 1980. NHL roundup: Streaking Bruins, Pastrnak top Canadiens again

David Backes scored the game-winner during a three-goal surge in the third period, as the Boston Bruins rallied past the visiting Montreal Canadiens 3-1 Sunday night. David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk also tallied in the third, as the Bruins extended their winning streak to seven straight and their points streak to 11 (8-0-3). Tuukka Rask stopped 28 shots in net to help Boston remain undefeated in regulation at home (11-0-4). Joshua taking tips from Klitschko ahead of Ruiz rematch

Britain's Anthony Joshua has been taking advice on his training regime and diet from former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko ahead of his title rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia on Dec. 7. Mexican-American Ruiz produced one of boxing's biggest upsets when he dethroned the previously undefeated world champion Joshua with a seventh-round stoppage at New York's Madison Square Garden in June. Steelers players wear 'Free Pouncey' shirts, criticize Kitchens

Two days after a photo of Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens wearing a brown T-shirt with the phrase "Pittsburgh started it" emblazoned in orange made the rounds on social media, some Pittsburgh Steelers players showed up for Sunday's game with a message of their own. Defensive tackle and team captain Cameron Heyward was among players sporting a "Free Pouncey" shirt as they headed into Heinz Field on Sunday morning. Alpine skiing: Olympic champion Mayer wins super-G in Alberta

Olympic champion Matthias Mayer continued a family love affair with the Canadian Rockies when he won the men's World Cup super-G in Alberta on Sunday. Competing a couple of hundred kilometers from where his father Helmut claimed Olympic silver in Calgary in 1988, Mayer charged down the Lake Louise mountain to triumph by nearly half a second. Motor racing: Hulkenberg bows out with fans voting him 'Driver of the Day'

Formula One fans gave Nico Hulkenberg a 'Driver of the Day' send-off on Sunday as the Renault driver bowed out with a 12th-place finish in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. By the 32-year-old's own admission it was an unspectacular result with which to bring down the curtain on a grand prix career that once promised much but ultimately failed to deliver the big prizes. Reports: South Florida fires Strong after three years

Charlie Strong is out as head coach after three seasons at South Florida, according to multiple reports Sunday. USF finished this season on a four-game losing streak to end with a 4-8 record, including a 2-6 mark in the American Athletic Conference. NFL roundup: Ravens sink 49ers on last-play FG

Justin Tucker drilled a 49-yard field goal on the final play of the game Sunday afternoon, giving the Baltimore Ravens a 20-17 home victory for their eighth straight win. Tucker's successful kick was his second of the day and his 38th straight in the fourth quarter of games in his career.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

TN local body elections to be held in 2 phases on Dec 27, Dec 30

State election commissioner R Palaniswamy on Monday announced that polls in rural local bodies in Tamil Nadu will be held in two phases on December 27 and December 30. Tamil Nadu state election commissioner announced the dates of the local ...

Cricketer Manish Pandey to get hitched today

Indian batsman Manish Pandey on Sunday revealed that he is going to get married today. Skipper Pandey played a crucial knock of 60 runs off 45 balls when Karnataka lifted the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after defeating Tamil Nadu by one run yes...

Cadila Healthcare board approves merger of four subsidiaries to consolidate pharma business

The board of directors at Cadila Healthcare on Monday approved the amalgamation of Zydus Technologies Ltd ZTL, Alidac Pharmaceuticals Ltd APL, Liva Pharmaceuticals Ltd LPL and Dialforhealth India Ltd DHIL with Cadila Healthcare Ltd CHL. The...

SC notices to Centre, IMA on plea seeking doctors to be made liable for striking

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Central government and the Indian Medical Association IMA on a petition which sought doctors to be made liable for going on strikes.While recognising the right of citizens to strike, a bench...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019