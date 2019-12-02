Cricket-Australia beat Pakistan by innings and 48 runs, seal series
Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs in the second test at Adelaide Oval on Monday to sweep their two-test series 2-0. Pakistan lost their last two wickets after the dinner-break to be bowled out for 239 in their second innings, having been called to follow on by Tim Paine's side.
Nathan Lyon finished with innings best figures of 5-69. Australia won the first test in Brisbane by an innings and five runs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
