Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby Africa Cup 2020: Madagascar Makis XV defeats Nigeria's Black Stallions

This victory means Madagascar will be one of the 12 best African teams that will compete in the group stage of the Rugby Africa Cup 2020.

Rugby Africa Cup 2020: Madagascar Makis XV defeats Nigeria's Black Stallions
The Madagascar Makis imposed their style of play on their opponents during the first ten minutes, taking advantage of the state of the pitch. Image Credit: Twitter(@SE_Rajoelina)

Madagascar's national rugby team, the Makis XV, defeated Nigeria's Black Stallions at Mahamasina Municipal Stadium yesterday.

The host team thoroughly dominated their opponents during the game. After 80 minutes of play, the final score was 63-3.

This victory means Madagascar will be one of the 12 best African teams that will compete in the group stage of the Rugby Africa Cup 2020. Madagascar will take its place in Group A alongside Namibia and Zambia.

It was a historic match for the hosts but a decisive one for both teams, as the stakes were high. From the kick-off, the host country's players were technically and tactically superior and dominated the match. In the first minute, Herizo Rasoanaivo dit Dadatoa opened the score with a penalty and was named man of the match, after scoring 15 points in total.

The Madagascar Makis imposed their style of play on their opponents during the first ten minutes, taking advantage of the state of the pitch. However, it was the presence of 22,000 supporters in the Mahamasina stadium that inspired the hosts. In the third minute, Rija Rakotoarimanana scored the first try of the game, converted again by Herizo Rasoanaivo.

"We were a bit hesitant in the first half as we were unable to counter the technical threat of the Nigerian team. We have been preparing for this particular match for a year", declared the captain of the Madagascar national team, Tolotra Ramaromiantso, in an interview with Rugby Africa after the game.

However, during the first half, both teams were relatively evenly matched. In the last ten minutes, the visitors actually dominated but they missed three try-scoring opportunities. Both sides were playing aggressively on the pitch and Daniel Christopher, the Black Stallions number 1, received a yellow card in the 12th minute.

At half-time, the score was 13-0.

Godwin Dina Otoro Jr, the captain of the Nigerian team declared: "We could have done better if the team had been in better shape. We were tired as a result of the delays we experienced during our journey. However, we also came face-to-face with a Madagascar XV that is technically astute in rugby."

In the second half, the game was completely different. The Madagascar Makis XV ran circles around the Black Stallions, scoring three successive tries in the space of 12 minutes. The Nigerians only managed to notch up some points on the scoreboard in the 79th minute when their number 10, John Terseer Kuram, converted a penalty.

After sealing this victory in Mahamasina, the Madagascar Makis XV now have seven months to prepare for the group matches, scheduled for June 2020.

According to the calendar of Rugby Africa, Madagascar will travel to Zambia on 12 June 2020 and will host Namibia on 28 June 2020.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Nearly 200 countries attend ambitious climate talks

Madrid, Dec 2 AP The chair of a two-week climate summit attended by nearly 200 countries warned at its opening Monday that those refusing to adjust to the planets rising temperatures will be on the wrong side of history. Chiles environment ...

One in four young people 'addicted' to smartphones: Study

Almost a quarter of young people are so dependent on their smartphones that they feel panicky or upset when the phone is unavailable, according to a global study. By analysing literature published since 2011 when smartphones first became wi...

3 IIT-R students get Rs 1.54 cr job offer from US firm

Three students from IIT Roorkee have got job offers of Rs 1.54 crore per annum each from an American multinational company, the highest ever for any student at the premier engineering institute, officials said on Tuesday. The three B.Tech f...

MPs demand swift death penalty, castration of rape convicts; Condemn Hyderabad incident 'in one voice'

Swift death penalty, public lynching and castration of rape convicts were among the demands made by members in both houses of Parliament on Monday as they expressed deep outrage over the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad and ot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019