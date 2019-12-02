Left Menu
NorthEast secure late draw against Jamshedpur FC in ISL

NorthEast United scored a late equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League match at the JRD Tata Sports Complex here on Monday. The hosts were the dominant side in the encounter and surged ahead through Spanish striker Sergio Castel's fifth goal of the season in the 28th minute. But a 90th minute equaliser from Panagiotis Triadis ensured NorthEast United's unbeaten record remained intact.

The result enabled Jamshedpur to remain on the second spot on the table, while NorthEast are now fourth with 10 points in their kitty. Jamshedpur started on the front foot and looked dangerous going forward.

Six minutes into the game, Noe Acosta dribbled to the byline on the left flank and chipped the ball to the centre of the box for Farukh Choudhary whose acrobatic overhead kick flew just over the bar. NorthEast defence struggled to contain a clever Jamshedpur forward line, led by Castel. The former Atletico Madrid player finished off a wonderful team move close to the half an hour mark to give the home team the lead.

Aitor Monroy's splendid pass into the box found Farukh who squared the ball to Castel. The striker chested it down before sending the ball into the net. Minutes later, Memo Moura's drilled effort found an unmarked Castel in the box but this time, the striker shot wide from close-range, much to the relief of the visitors who struggled throughout the first 45 minutes.

In a bid to get back into the game, the visitors turned aggressive in their approach after restart and gave away fouls in their own half. Jamshedpur enforced a free-kick routine from the training pitch in one such set-piece opportunity, but Narender Gehlot, who sneaked in behind the defence to get to Acosta's delivery, headed onto the roof of the net.

NorthEast showed signs of a comeback as the half wore on and Triadis and Gyan saw more of the ball. The winger fed the Ghanaian through on goal twice in quick succession, but the forward was unable to convert. Gyan threatened again after the hour-mark, bearing down on goal after a quick counter-attack, but failed to skip past Memo who stuck out his leg to nick the ball off the striker before he could get a shot away.

The Jamshedpur midfield, consisting of Jitendra Singh and Monroy, kept the ball well and frustrated their opponents. But yet again, there was twist at the death as NorthEast came up with an equaliser against the run of play in the 90th minute.

Gyan flicked a long ball into the path of Triadis who attacked the space left unattended by Gurung and Memo to flick a finish past Subrata Paul to ensure the Highlanders had a share of the spoils.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

