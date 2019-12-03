Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suns squander lead but rally past Hornets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Charlotte
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 08:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 08:27 IST
Suns squander lead but rally past Hornets
Image Credit: Flickr

Kelly Oubre Jr. hit two 3-point baskets in the final minute to rescue the Phoenix Suns, who blew a big lead and then recovered to defeat the host Charlotte Hornets 109-104 on Monday night. Charlotte, which overcame a 20-point halftime hole, was up 104-97 before the Suns made a furious rally by scoring the game's final 12 points in the last minute.

After Oubre's second trey in a row gave Phoenix a 105-104 lead at the 19.8-second mark, the Hornets failed to convert again on offense. Suns guard Ricky Rubio made two free throws, and then Charlotte's Devonte' Graham missed on a potential tying 3-point attempt. Devin Booker sealed it with two more free throws.

Oubre finished with 23 points, missing the first seven of his 3-point attempts before hitting twice from long range in the last minute. Booker also had 23 points, while Dario Saric posted 16 points and 10 rebounds and Frank Kaminsky and Mikal Bridges both had 12 points. Kaminsky, a former Hornet in his first season with Phoenix, made the first basket in the 12-0 run.

Marvin Williams scored 22 points off the bench for Charlotte. The Hornets received 15 points and 13 assists from Graham. Terry Rozier had 13 points while P.J. Washington and Cody Zeller both finished with 11 points. Consecutive 3-pointers from Williams and Rozier propelled the Hornets to a 96-92 edge with less than five minutes remaining. They didn't score in the final 1:45.

The Suns, who were in the first game of a four-game road trip, got off to a strong start. Phoenix built a 59-39 halftime lead, scoring 24 points across the final nine minutes of the half. Charlotte closed within six late in the third quarter.

Charlotte, beginning a five-game homestand, committed 15 first-half turnovers compared to only three charged to the Suns. The Hornets' problems also included 4-for-16 shooting from 3-point range in the half, though the Suns were just 5 of 20. Overall, Phoenix made 9 of 42 from long distance while Charlotte was 7 of 26. The Hornets committed 19 turnovers to the Suns' eight.

In the second quarter, Charlotte forward Nicolas Batum departed with a hand injury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Navy drives away suspicious Chinese vessel from Indian waters

In a significant development, the Indian Navy recently drove away a suspicious Chinese vessel operating in the Indian waters near Port Blair. The Chinese research vessel Shi Yan 1 was carrying out research activities in the Indian waters ne...

Shanghai stocks hit over 3-month low amid fresh global trade jitters; Hong Kong down

Shanghai stocks hit a more than three-month low on Tuesday, as Washingtons latest tariffs added to jitters over the prospects of a so-called phase one Sino-U.S. trade deal. The Shanghai Composite Index shed as much as 0.6 to touch its lowes...

Three held for attempting religious conversion in Maharashtra

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly trying to influence some people to undergo religious conversion in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Tuesday. The accused approached a group of persons in Bhiwandi town on Sunday and...

Jungle Ventures invests in BookMyShow's Southeast Asia biz

Bigtree Entertainment Singapore Pte Ltd, which owns and operates BookMyShows South East Asia business, on Tuesday, said Singapore-based Jungle Ventures has invested in the company. The company, however, did not disclose the financial detail...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019