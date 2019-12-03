Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woods defeats Spieth to win inaugural Hero Shot event

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nassau
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 09:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 09:54 IST
Woods defeats Spieth to win inaugural Hero Shot event
Image Credit: Flickr

Golf legend Tiger Woods defeated fellow American Jordan Spieth to win the inaugural Hero Shot event, an ideal warm-up ahead of the high-profile Hero World Challenge here. Woods defeated Spieth in the championship round by a score of 1,800-900 on Monday.

The 43-year-old defeated a star-studded field featuring Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Henrik Stenson and Gary Woodland. The players took their best shots at a bulls eye 130 yards away, hitting shots over reflections pool at Baha Mar.

The first round of the Hero Shot featured three head-to-head match-ups -- Rahm vs Stenson, Woodland vs Spieth and DeChambeau vs Woods -- with each player taking six shots at the target. Stenson advanced by a score of 1,200-1100, while Spieth won his match-up by a playoff score of 200-100, Woods earned a 900-700 victory.

In the second round, Stenson, Spieth and Woods each took another six shots with the highest two second round scores advancing to the championship. Spieth and Woods moved on, posting scores of 900 each while Stenson was eliminated after posting a score of 800. In the championship round, Spieth took on Woods with each taking final six shots at the target.

Woods won in walk-off fashion as the two were tied going into the final shot. Woods called game, hitting bulls eye and earned 1,000 points in the process. The Hero World Challenge begins here from Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker wins Yachine Trophy

Liverpools Alisson Becker on Monday local time was awarded the Yachine Trophy for the best mens goalkeeper in world football at the Ballon dOr award ceremony. The Brazil international was a key figure in Liverpools run during the 2018-19 ca...

UPDATE 2-Suspected grenade blast near Indonesia's presidential palace hurts two

An explosion of a suspected smoke grenade on Tuesday at a park near Indonesias presidential palace in the heart of the capital injured at least two military personnel, Jakartas police chief said.However, President Joko Widodo was not at the...

Jungle Ventures invests in BookMyShow's Southeast Asia biz

Bigtree Entertainment Singapore Pte Ltd, which owns and operates BookMyShows South East Asia business, on Tuesday said Singapore-based Jungle Ventures has invested in the company. The company however, did not disclose the financial details ...

Woods defeats Spieth to win inaugural Hero Shot event

Golf legend Tiger Woods defeated fellow American Jordan Spieth to win the inaugural Hero Shot event, an ideal warm-up ahead of the high-profile Hero World Challenge here. Woods defeated Spieth in the championship round by a score of 1,800-9...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019