Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Report: Patriots C Karras suffers MCL sprain

New England Patriots center Ted Karras suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday night's loss to the Houston Texans, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported. Karras, 26, was scheduled to have an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis. Boxing: Pressure is all on Joshua, says Ruiz Jr

World heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr believes his re-match with Anthony Joshua will be a harder fight than his stunning victory in June but says all the pressure is on the Briton ahead of their showdown in Saudi Arabia this weekend. Mexican-American Ruiz produced one of boxing's biggest upsets when he dethroned the previously undefeated world champion Joshua with a seventh-round stoppage at New York's Madison Square Garden. NHL roundup: Streaking Bruins, Pastrnak top Canadiens again

David Backes scored the game-winner during a three-goal surge in the third period, as the Boston Bruins rallied past the visiting Montreal Canadiens 3-1 Sunday night. David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk also tallied in the third, as the Bruins extended their winning streak to seven straight and their points streak to 11 (8-0-3). Tuukka Rask stopped 28 shots in net to help Boston remain undefeated in regulation at home (11-0-4). Cubs part ways with controversial INF Russell

The Chicago Cubs parted ways with infielder Addison Russell on Monday when they didn't tender him a contract, making him a free agent. Russell has been a controversial figure over the past 15 months after violating Major League Baseball's domestic abuse policies. His conduct became known when now ex-wife Melisa Reidy detailed allegations of physical, mental and emotional abuse on her blog in September 2018. Red Sox trade C Leon to Indians

The Boston Red Sox traded catcher Sandy Leon to the Cleveland Indians on Monday in exchange for minor league right-hander Adenys Bautista. Leon, 30, played in 358 games over five seasons in Boston. In 2019, he appeared in 65 games at catcher (50 starts) and hit .192 with five home runs and 19 RBIs. Golf: Todd turns career around with help of former tour player

Brendon Todd's once-promising professional golf career was in danger of petering out until one of his friends last year mentioned an e-book written by a retired touring pro. With little to lose, he bought the book -- "The Golf Swing... The Great Ball Strikers" -- written by Brad Hughes and neither player nor author has looked back since. Doping: WADA meeting on Russia moved from Paris to Lausanne

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has shifted a meeting that will decide whether to impose new sanctions on Russia, including a possible Olympic ban, from Paris to the Swiss city of Lausanne due to anticipated strikes in France. "WADA has taken the decision to relocate (the meeting) to Lausanne due to likely disruptions and uncertainty caused by imminent general strike action in Paris," WADA said in a statement on Monday. Messi claims record sixth Ballon d'Or, Rapinoe wins women's award

Lionel Messi claimed a record sixth Ballon d'Or award on Monday, beating Liverpool's leading nominees and Cristiano Ronaldo to lift soccer's most prestigious individual trophy. The Argentine, who won the Liga title with Barcelona but only managed third place in the Copa America with his country, added to his 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015 trophies. Federer to have Swiss coin minted in his honor

Tennis great Roger Federer is to become the first living Swiss to have a coin minted in their honor, with a commemorative 20 franc ($20.06) silver piece bearing his image being issued in January. The 38-year-old 20-time Grand Slam champion is regarded by many as the greatest tennis player ever and is a national hero in Switzerland. MLB notebook: Moustakas agrees to deal with Reds

The Cincinnati Reds and free agent infielder Mike Moustakas agreed to a four-year, $64 million contract, multiple media outlets reported Monday. Moustakas, 31, batted .254 with 35 homers and 87 RBIs in 143 games with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2019. He made the All-Star team for the third time. According to numerous reports, the Reds play to play the long-time third baseman at second base.

