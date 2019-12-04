Left Menu
Lefty reliever Diekman agrees to two-year deal with A's

The Oakland A's agreed to a two-year deal with a club option with left-handed relief pitcher Jake Diekman on Tuesday. Diekman's contract will be worth $7.5 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Diekman became a free agent after the season, during which he was acquired by Oakland in July in a trade with the Kansas City Royals. With Oakland, he went 1-1 with a 4.43 ERA in 28 appearances spanning 20 1/3 innings. The 32-year-old has pitched with five teams in eight seasons, compiling a career record of 15-22 with a 3.90 ERA in 441 games, all in relief. He has 467 strikeouts in 374 innings.

He made his major league debut with Philadelphia in 2012, pitching for the Phillies until being part of the deadline-deal trade in 2015 that sent starting pitcher Cole Hamels to the Texas Rangers. Diekman was with Texas until being traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 31, 2018. --Field Level Media

