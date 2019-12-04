Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-England's bowlers took huge lessons from NZ tour - Root

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 10:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 10:35 IST
Cricket-England's bowlers took huge lessons from NZ tour - Root
Joe Root Image Credit: ANI

England's bowlers will have learned a lot from their series defeat to New Zealand, particularly in terms of how to battle through adversity on flat wickets, which will stand them in good stead for the tour of South Africa, captain Joe Root has said. The England attack were heavily criticized in media back home for their lack of penetration and inability to adapt to two relatively benign pitches at Bay Oval and Seddon Park, which led to a 1-0 series loss on Tuesday.

"We've now seen what it can be like if the surfaces do get like this with the Kookaburra ball," Root told Britain's Sky Sports. "We have to learn very quickly and take that forward into those four games. "You've got to learn from the opposition as well.

"You look at someone like Neil Wagner - he's got a big heart, a big engine, and keeps running. "And that's what you want, you want guys who, time and time again, want to be putting themselves in that position, to keep wanting to create chances and keep trying to change the game."

New Zealand left-arm seamer Wagner was named man-of-the-series after he finished with 13 wickets, which included successive five-wicket hauls. Root said the series would have been a shock to the system for England fast bowler Jofra Archer, who made an explosive entrance to test cricket during the Ashes series at home against Australia earlier this year.

The 24-year-old took 22 wickets at 20.27 in four matches during the Ashes. In New Zealand, he took only two wickets at 104.50 in his first experience of test cricket outside England. "I think he's found that test cricket is hard, and you've got to keep backing up those performances over and over again," Root added.

"You can sometimes bowl extremely well and get no reward. "He's right at the start of his career, and ... he's still got a lot of learning to do.

"But he has to keep wanting to learn, and to stay nice and resilient mentally and physically as well, because these conditions can wear you down. I expect him to bounce back quite strongly from something like this because he's a fast learner." Root's attack for the series in South Africa is likely to be bolstered by the return of spearhead James Anderson and Mark Wood, who are both pieces of training in Potchefstroom.

Jonny Bairstow should also be back after batsman Ollie Pope deputized for the injured Jos Buttler in the second test in Hamilton.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Clippers continue to roll, halt Blazers win streak

Montrezl Harrell had 26 points and nine rebounds and Paul George scored 25, leading the Los Angeles Clippers to a 117-97 victory over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. Patrick Patterson added 19 points off the bench for ...

S&P reaffirms India's sovereign credit rating at BBB minus with stable outlook

Rating agency Standard Poors has reaffirmed Indias sovereign credit rating at BBB minus with stable outlook and expects its economy to grow strongly over the next two years. Indias economy continues to achieve impressive long-term growth r...

Hathaway, Vrana score twice as Capitals down Sharks

Garnet Hathaway and Jakub Vrana both scored twice to pace the Washington Capitals to a 5-2 road victory over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. John Carlson added one goal and two assists, and Nic Dowd registered two assists for Washington. Ca...

Wipro to establish Cyber Defence Centre in Melbourne

Indias IT major Wipro Ltd is all set to expand its presence in Australias Victoria state by establishing a 1.5 million dollar state-of-the-art Cyber Defence Centre. The new centre in South Melbourne will offer protection from cyber-attacks ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019