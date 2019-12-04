Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Golf-Scott eyes second title as Internationals prep at Australian Open

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 12:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 12:08 IST
PREVIEW-Golf-Scott eyes second title as Internationals prep at Australian Open
Image Credit: Flickr

Adam Scott is keen to "stick it to" Tiger Woods and the U.S. team at next week's Presidents Cup but first he wants to end his decade-long wait for a second Australian Open title.

The Australian Open has a long and rich tradition but this year's edition, which tees off on Thursday, has something of the feel of a Presidents Cup training camp for Team International. While most of the U.S. team are warming up for Royal Melbourne at captain Tiger Woods's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, Ernie Els and half of his team, including Scott, are at The Australian Golf Club fine-tuning their games.

Scott's determination to end the 21-year American dominance of the team competition is clear. As is his desire to win his home Open again a decade after his 2009 victory. "I'm a little surprised that I haven't won another Australian Open in this 10-year stretch," said Scott, who will play with Sergio Garcia and Paul Casey in the opening round.

"I managed to get a couple of (Australian) Masters in that period and a PGA, but it would be nice to get my name on that cup again. "It's a great trophy and any time you see your name kind of racking up on a trophy is something quite special. So, this week would be the week to do it."

The 39-year-old Queenslander has twice come close to adding another "Scott" to names such as Nicklaus, Palmer and Player on the Stonehaven Cup. He was overhauled by Rory McIlroy on the final green in 2013 and finished second with Jordan Spieth behind local Matt Jones two years later.

Scott is the leading Australian in the field after Jason Day fell victim to a back injury and withdrew from both this event and the Presidents Cup. Also preparing for Royal Melbourne in Sydney this week are Australians Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith, South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen, CT Pan and defending champion Abraham Ancer.

Taiwan's Pan suggested the ground staff at the host club had also done their part to help the Internationals. "I love the course, I love the design and I think the only difference this year is I feel like the condition is more like Royal Melbourne," he said.

"I think this is the perfect preparation for Team International, especially for me." The players practiced on Wednesday under skies dulled by the smoke from the bush fires that have raged around Sydney for the last few weeks.

"Obviously, visually, it's a bit hazy ... but I don't think it will affect the golf at all," said Mexican Ancer. Scott said the tournament offered him a chance to prepare "mentally and physically" for taking on "the ultimate competitor" Woods and his team.

"It's going to be very, very difficult but ... I believe we can win next week," he said. "It would be great to stick it to Tiger and the entire American team."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Golf Scott eyes second title as Internationals prep at Australian OpenAdam Scott is keen to stick it to Tiger Woods and the U.S. team at next weeks Presidents Cup but first he wants to e...

UPDATE 4-Google co-founders step aside as Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet

Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are stepping aside as leaders of the Internet behemoth they founded 21 years ago, ending an extraordinary run that saw them build one of the worlds most valuable and influential companies. Trust...

Over 33,000 appeals, complaints pending in CIC: Govt

Over 33,000 complaints and appeals are pending with the Central Information Commission, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday. As far as Central Information Commission is concerned, 33,487 number of second appealscomplaints are pending as...

Pradhan seeks restart of Angul Aluminium Park

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged the Centre to restart the project for upgradation of infrastructure at Angul Aluminum Park in Odisha. In a letter to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Pradhan sought his personal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019