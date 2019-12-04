Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Golf: Scott eyes second title as Internationals prep at Australian Open

Adam Scott is keen to "stick it to" Tiger Woods and the U.S. team at next week's Presidents Cup but first he wants to end his decade-long wait for a second Australian Open title. The Australian Open has a long and rich tradition but this year's edition, which tees off on Thursday, has something of the feel of a Presidents Cup training camp for Team International. Radiation hot spots found at Tokyo 2020 torch relay start: Greenpeace

Radiation hot spots have been found at the J-Village sports facility in Fukushima where the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay will begin, Greenpeace Japan said on Wednesday. Greenpeace found that radiation levels around the recently refurbished venue, which also hosted the Argentina team during the Rugby World Cup earlier this year, were significantly higher than before the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear reactor meltdown following the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami. NBA roundup: Spurs edge Rockets in 2OT

DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points, including the game-winning free throws with 3.3 seconds to play in the second overtime, as the San Antonio Spurs came back from 16 points down in the fourth quarter to beat the visiting Houston Rockets 135-133 on Tuesday. Lonnie Walker IV scored a career-high 28 points, 19 of them in the fourth quarter, to pace the Spurs. Bryn Forbes added 25, Rudy Gay had 14 points, Derrick White scored 12 and Jakob Poeltl pulled down a career-high 15 rebounds. Top 25 basketball roundup: No. 1 Louisville holds down No. 4 Michigan

Jordan Nwora scored 22 points to lead No. 1 Louisville to a 58-43 home victory over No. 4 Michigan in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge game on Tuesday night. The game was a surprising defensive struggle between two teams that had been scoring more than 80 points per game. Both teams were held to their season-low point totals, but Louisville made a few more shots and suffocated Michigan on the defensive end. NFL notebook: Panthers fire Rivera

The Carolina Panthers fired coach Ron Rivera on Tuesday after a 5-7 start to the season. "I believe this is the best decision for the long-term success of our team," owner David Tepper said in a statement. "I have a great deal of respect for Ron and the contributions he has made to this franchise and to this community. I wish him the best. I will immediately begin the search for the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers." Kipchoge to defend Olympic marathon title - if selected

Eliud Kipchoge, the greatest marathon runner in history, the world record holder and only man to go under two hours for the distance, has told Reuters he will defend his Olympic title in Tokyo next year - if selected. It should be reasonably safe to assume, even taking into account the often chaotic and inexplicable selection procedures that have long dogged Kenyan athletics, that Kipchoge will be given the chance to run next August. Woods, ahead of busy two weeks, declines Saudi offer

As he gears up for two of the busiest weeks he has had on a golf course likely in years, Tiger Woods on Tuesday talked about what he's done since equaling Sam Snead's PGA Tour record of 82 victories and his approach heading into his high-profile December. He also addressed the controversies surrounding professional golfers accepting big paydays to play in Saudi Arabia, as ESPN reported Woods himself declined a big-money offer to play in the Saudi International from Jan. 30-Feb. 2. NHL roundup: Devils lose to Knights after coaching change

Jonathan Marchessault scored a natural hat trick in a span of less than nine minutes before the midway point of the third period Tuesday night for the visiting Vegas Golden Knights, who beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 in Newark, N.J. -- just hours after the Devils fired head coach John Hynes. The win was the season-high fourth in a row for the Golden Knights, who also received a second-period goal from Chandler Stephenson in his first game with the club. Stephenson was acquired from the Washington Capitals on Monday. Goalie Malcolm Subban made 32 saves for Vegas. Djokovic adds Adelaide event to Australian Open preparations

World number two Novak Djokovic will play in the inaugural Adelaide International tennis competition in January ahead of his Australian Open title defense, tournament organizers said on Wednesday. Djokovic will start his competitive preparation for the new season at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi from Dec. 19-21, before representing Serbia in the inaugural ATP Cup in Australia in early January. Golf: Newlywed Fowler rested and ready to get back to business

Rickie Fowler said on Tuesday he has enjoyed his time away from golf but is ready to get back to competition at this week's Hero World Challenge and the Presidents Cup later this month. The 30-year-old American has not played since the Tour Championship in August, taking a break before getting married in early October. He was due to return at last month's Mayakoba Classic but had to withdraw due to illness.

