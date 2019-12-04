Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

South Korea’s Olympic committee plans to buy radiation detectors and ship homegrown ingredients to Japan for its athletes at the Tokyo Games because of worries local food may be contaminated by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

OLYMPICS-IOC-MARATHON/ Tokyo 2020 marathon, race walk events rescheduled after Sapporo move

TOKYO (Reuters) - The women’s marathon at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and all the race walks have been rescheduled, following the controversial decision taken in October to move the events out of the capital 800 kilometers north to the city of Sapporo. UPCOMING

SOCCER-UEFA/ (PIX) (TV) Soccer - UEFA executive committee meeting

European soccer's governing body UEFA holds an executive committee meeting. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin will hold a news conference at the end of the meeting. The main points on the agenda are the European Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League. 4 Dec 15:30 ET, 20:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-WAT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Watford

4 Dec 19:30 ET SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-TOT/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur Jose Mourinho returns to Old Trafford for the first time since being sacked by Manchester United last year as his Tottenham Hotspur side face the Red Devils.

4 Dec 19:30 ET SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-WHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United 4 Dec 19:30 ET

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-AVA/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Aston Villa

Chelsea play Aston Villa in the Premier League. 4 Dec 19:30 ET

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-NOR/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Norwich City

4 Dec 19:30 ET SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-EVE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Everton Liverpool play Everton in the Premier League.

4 Dec 20:15 ET SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-NAN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain vs Nantes Paris St Germain take on Nantes in Ligue 1.

4 Dec 22:00 ET SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

5 Dec 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches.

5 Dec 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT ESPORTS-F1/ (TV)

Esports - F1 ESports Pro Series Final Esport stars take part in the final of Formula One's 2019 Pro Series.

4 Dec 19:00 ET GOLF-HERO/

Golf - PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge second round Second-round coverage of Tiger Woods-hosted PGA Tour event at Albany in the Bahamas.

5 Dec GOLF-AUSTRALIA/

Golf - Australian Open - first round Top players from around the world battle it out for the Stonehaven Cup at The Australian Golf Club.

5 Dec 07:00 ET, 12:00 GMT OLYMPICS-IOC/ (TV)

Olympics-IOC holds Executive Board meeting The International Olympic Committee holds its final Executive Board meeting of the year in Lausanne. The IOC President, Thomas Bach will hold a news conference at the end of the meeting on December 5.

5 Dec 08:00 ET, 13:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

