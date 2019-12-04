Left Menu
First national ranking pickleball tourney in Pune on Dec 7-8

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 19:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 19:35 IST
Around 250 players from 10 states would participate in the first national ranking pickleball tournament beginning here on December 7, it was announced on Wednesday. The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA), the apex body of the paddle sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis, said the two-day tournament will be held at Balewadi sports complex.

The AIPA, in association with the Ramesh Y Prabhu (RYP) Sports and Cultural Foundation, is orgainsing the first national ranking pickleball tournament on December 7 and 8 at Balewadi sports complex, a media release here said. AIPA founder-secretary Sunil Valavalkar informed that around 250 players from 10 states would participate in various categories at the event like - under-18 boys doubles, Mens Singles, Mens Doubles, Womens Singles, Womens Doubles, Mixed Doubles and above 50 Mens Doubles.

We have players from states like Sikkim and Kerala participating in this event, he said..

