Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parisian authorities says bid for Olympic facility are too high

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 20:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 20:21 IST
Parisian authorities says bid for Olympic facility are too high

Paris, Dec 4 (AFP) The administrative body for the greater Paris region voted on Wednesday to reject the bids to build the aquatic centre for the 2024 Olympics because they are too expensive. "The offers are of undeniable architectural quality, but they are all far from the financial objectives we have set for ourselves," said Patrick Ollier, the president of the Metropole du Grand Paris (MGP), which includes Paris and 130 surrounding municipalities, told a council meeting.

Three French companies, Bouygues, Vinci and Opalia have made proposals for a facility that will host water polo and diving competitions. Swimming events will be held in a temporary pool next door. "We have until March, April at the latest to take a final decision," he said adding that they remained "strictly on schedule", even if the initial timetable called for the contract to be awarded in mid-November 2019.

The decision to extend the negotiating deadline was in line with the recommendations of a steering committee which also includes the French government, the Games organising committee and the French Swimming Federation. Ollier said after the meeting that "the objectives are being refined".

According to a source, the offers are "at least" 25-30 percent above a provisional budget of 113 million euros, including the construction of the aquatic centre in Saint-Denis, and a pedestrian bridge over a motorway to the Stade de France. The contract would include designing and constructing the facility and operating it for 15-20 years after the Games in a district which is short of such amenities.

A councillor from Paris, Yves Contassot, warned that "The Olympics never respect the bid prices" saying that contractors deliberately underbid to win contracts. (AFP) APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

ISRO's PSLV to launch RISAT-2BR1 on Dec 11

ISRO Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV will launch RISAT-2BR1 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SDSC in Sriharikota on December 11. PSLV-C48, which is the 50th mission of PSLV, will launch RISAT-2BR1 from the First Launch Pad FLP of Satish ...

Hariri's Future party to nominate Khatib as new Lebanese PM-source

Lawmakers with the Future Movement led by Sunni politician Saad al-Hariri will nominate Sunni businessman Samir Khatib to be Lebanons new prime minister in formal consultations on Monday, a source familiar with Futures position told Reuters...

US STOCKS-Wall St rises on renewed hopes of trade deal

Wall Streets main indexes rose for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday, following a report that the United States and China were moving closer to signing a phase-one trade deal.Washington and Beijing are getting close to agreeing o...

Iran leader calls for 'Islamic mercy' after bloody crackdown

Dubai, Dec 4 AP Irans supreme leader has reportedly called on judicial officials to treat those detained in recent protests with Islamic mercy after authorities acknowledged security forces shot and killed demonstrators nationwide. A report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019