Jamaican sprinter Blake meets Tendulkar in Mumbai

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 22:14 IST
Ace Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake met legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar at his residence here on Wednesday. Blake, who is in the megapolis to promote the Road Safety World Series, took to Twitter to inform about the meeting and posted a picture with the master blaster.

"Just had a wonderful chat with the great man at his home in Mumbai. @rsworldseries @sachin_rt," Blake, who has two Olympic gold medals and as many silvers to his credit, wrote on the microblogging site along with a picture with Tendulkar. The 29-year-old Jamaican sprinter has already made it clear he was eyeing gold in the next year's Tokyo Olympics.

