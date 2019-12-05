Left Menu
Proposed deal would keep Angels in Anaheim through 2050

  • Updated: 05-12-2019 00:44 IST
  • Created: 05-12-2019 00:44 IST
The Los Angeles Angels and the city of Anaheim announced a deal Wednesday that would keep the team in town through at least 2050. Under the proposed agreement, a company affiliated with Angels owner Arte Moreno would purchase Angel Stadium and its surrounding property and parking lots from the city for $325 million.

The deal will be considered by the Anaheim City Council on Dec. 20, where it is expected to be approved. "After years of uncertainty, we have a path forward for baseball in Anaheim," Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu said at a press conference. "This proposal reflects what we've heard from our community by keeping the Angels in Anaheim, bringing money for our neighborhoods and the prospect of more affordable housing, parks and jobs for Anaheim."

The Angels were facing a Dec. 31 deadline to opt out of the stadium lease or remain bound to it through 2029, according to the Los Angeles Times. "We appreciate the Mayor's leadership in working to keep the Angels here in Anaheim, which has been our home for over 50 years," Moreno said in a team statement. "Today is the first step in enabling us to invest in our future by building a winning team and delivering a high-quality fan experience."

Angel Stadium has been home to the team since it opened its doors in 1966. It is the fourth-oldest ballpark in the major leagues after Boston's Fenway Park, Chicago's Wrigley Field and Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium. The team's future in Anaheim had been in question since earlier this year when the city of Long Beach offered to construct a new waterfront stadium.

