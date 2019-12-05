Left Menu
Redskins LB Kerrigan clears concussion protocol

  Updated: 05-12-2019 02:32 IST
Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan was cleared from the concussion protocol, interim head coach Bill Callahan said on Wednesday. The four-time Pro Bowl selection missed the first game of his nine-year NFL career on Sunday, snapping his streak of 139 consecutive starts.

Kerrigan, 31, has 24 tackles, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 11 games this year. He was injured during a 19-16 win against the Detroit Lions on Nov. 24 and was inactive for Washington's 29-21 victory against the Carolina Panthers. The Redskins' 2011 first-round pick has 435 tackles, 89 sacks and 26 forced fumbles. Kerrigan needs two sacks to tie the franchise record set by defensive end Dexter Manley from 1981-89.

Washington (3-9) has won two straight entering this Sunday's road game against the Green Bay Packers (9-3). --Field Level Media

