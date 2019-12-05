Left Menu
Graham hits 10 3s, Hornets handle Warriors

  Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  Updated: 05-12-2019 11:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 11:13 IST
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Devonte' Graham matched a single-game franchise record with 10 3-pointers and racked up 33 points as the Charlotte Hornets defeated the visiting Golden State Warriors 106-91 on Wednesday night. Backcourt mate Terry Rozier added 25 points, as the Hornets won for just the third time in the last 10 games.

Another sterling second half paid off for the Hornets this time. They scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter to stretch their lead to 18 points, finishing a 26-8 run across a nine-minute stretch spanning the third and fourth quarters. It marked the first time since Graham joined the starting lineup that he and Rozier each reached the 20-point mark in the same game.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Graham was 9-for-12 on 3-pointers and 0-for-6 inside the arc. He finished 10-for-16 on 3-point attempts and did not make a 2-point attempt. Miles Bridges added 10 points for the Hornets.

Just two nights earlier, the Hornets wiped out a 20-point hole in the second half but failed to protect a seven-point lead in the final 65 seconds in a home loss to the Phoenix Suns. D'Angelo Russell, returning from a nine-game absence due to a thumb injury, had 18 points. Eric Paschall added 16 and Alec Burks had 15 for the Warriors, who have lost on the first four stops of a five-game road trip and 14 of 16 games overall.

The Hornets led 58-54 at halftime, hitting 11 of 22 shots from 3-point range. Half of Charlotte's 22 first-half field goals came from long range, including five from Graham. The Warriors shot 55.3 percent from the field in the opening half, but 10 turnovers hurt the cause.

Golden State pulled ahead early in the third quarter before the Hornets pulled away. Charlotte outscored the Warriors 18-8 across the last seven minutes of the quarter. Golden State forward Draymond Green was back in the lineup after missing Monday night's game in Atlanta because of a heel injury and then traveling to East Lansing, Mich., to have his jersey retired Tuesday night at Michigan State. He scored five points, all in the second half.

