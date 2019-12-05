Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Sydney smoke stings as amateurs lead at Australian Open

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 13:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 13:30 IST
Golf-Sydney smoke stings as amateurs lead at Australian Open

A couple of amateur college students from Asia outshone a handful of major winners in the opening round of the Australian Open on Thursday but the main talking point was the blanket of bushfire smoke that shrouded the golf course.

Japan's Takumi Kanaya showed why he is the world's top amateur by shooting an opening round 65 and topped the leaderboard alone until Taiwan's Chun An Yu joined him on six-under-par late in the afternoon. The pair were two shots ahead of a trio of local challengers, including 2015 champion Matt Jones, with former British Open winner Louis Oosthuizen and England's Paul Casey in a group of 15 a stroke further back on three-under.

Casey played in a group with Adam Scott (75) and Sergio Garcia (70) that endured the worst of the smoke blown over The Australian Golf Club from fires that have raged in the countryside around Sydney for the last month. "I must admit my eyes are stinging," said Casey, who hit an eagle three after a brilliant approach shot at the 14th in his flawless 68.

"I'm not going to complain because there's people in a lot worse position than me. It makes it tricky but overcoming the elements is part of golf." Scott, who like Oosthuizen and four other players is preparing for next week's Presidents Cup challenge against the United States in Melbourne, made a poor start to his quest for a second Australian Open title with five bogeys and a sole birdie.

"(The smoke) got pretty thick for a while, it still is. It's not great," said Scott, adding that he would look into wearing a face mask for the second round on Friday. "It feels like I should shove a bit of salt water up my nose or something and try and rinse myself out. Obviously not the conditions we want to be playing in. You kind of hope for rain."

Kanaya made the most of the more benign early conditions to spray five birdies on his front nine and a couple more to finish after a single blemish at the third hole, his 12th. "I had a bit of luck and I'm happy," said the 21-year-old Tohoku Fukushi University student.

"That has given me a little bit confidence but I have three more days to go. I will do my best tomorrow." Yu, known better as Kevin to his fellow students at Arizona State University, was a later starter but, unperturbed by the smoke, matched Kanaya's seven birdies to join his fellow amateur at the top of the leaderboard.

"The air didn't smell really good, but I can get used to it, so no big deal to me," he said. (Editing by Peter Rutherford )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Unpacking Solo Travel: Klook's global survey uncovers Indians' love-hate relationship with solo travel

73 of respondents from India globally have either traveled solo or are considering it, regardless of age, gender, and nationalities While breaking free from daily routine is the top motivation to travel solo, close to 47 of Indians indica...

Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux join HBO limited Series from 'Veep' team

Actors Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux are set to star in HBOs Watergate scandal limited series. Titled The White House Plumbers, the five-episode series is based in part on public records and the book Integrity by Egil Bud Krogh and Mat...

RBI says banks lending to NBFCs now

Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said credit flow from banks to the battered non-bank lenders is improving of late and that the central bank will not allow any large shadow bank to collapse. Without naming DHFL, which has been sent for...

Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at Modi-Shah duo over economic slowdown

Referring to the current economic situation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, stating that both the leaders live in their own world and fantasize about things. Mr ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019