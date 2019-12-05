Left Menu
Development News Edition

ECB announce squad for ICC CWC league 2

Emirates Cricket Board on Thursday announced their 14 member squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 16:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 16:08 IST
ECB announce squad for ICC CWC league 2
Emirates Cricket Board. Image Credit: ANI

Emirates Cricket Board on Thursday announced their 14 member squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2. The United Arab Emirates will open their campaign against the United States of America at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on December 8.

The team led by Ahmed Raza will take on the USA, as well as the current league leaders, Scotland, in a series of One Day Internationals where each side plays each other twice. United Arab Emirates Squad: Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Jonathan Figy, CP Rizwan, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Usman, Basil Hameed, Zawar Farid, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Waheed Ahmed, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Darius D'Silva, Chirag Suri

Speaking on the selection, Emirates Cricket Selection Committee Chairman and Board Member, Tayeb Al Kamali, in an official statement said, "Each player selected for the Senior Men's team to compete in the series has undergone a thorough, and stringent assessment of both their skills and attitude." "We are confident that each player selected will embrace this opportunity with integrity and passion, and we look forward to watching their progress and team-cohesiveness during this series," he added.

ICC Men's WCL 2 Fixtures:8 December : UAE v USA (Sharjah Cricket Stadium)9 December : USA v Scotland (Sharjah Cricket Stadium)11 December: UAE v Scotland (Sharjah Cricket Stadium)12 December: UAE v USA (ICC Academy Oval 1)14 December : USA v Scotland (ICC Academy Oval 1)15 December : UAE v Scotland (ICC Academy Oval 1) (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine lawmaker says he met Giuliani to discuss misuse of US taxpayer money in Ukraine

An independent Ukrainian lawmaker said on Thursday he had met U.S. President Donald Trumps personal lawyer in Kiev to discuss the alleged misuse of U.S. taxpayer money by Ukrainian state bodies.In a statement on Facebook accompanied by phot...

Claims of slowdown in auto sector are made to 'defame' country: BJP MP

A BJP member in the Lok Sabha on Thursday sought to take the air out of the Oppositions claim of a slowdown in the auto sector, saying such statements were being made to defame the country. Virendra Singh Mast, the BJP MP from Balia in Utta...

Take action against those selling prescription drugs OTC: HC to Centre, Delhi govt

New Delhi, Dec 5 PTI The Delhi High Court directed the Centre and the AAP government on Thursday to take action against those found to be selling prescription drugs over-the-counter OTC without a doctors authorisation. A bench of Chief Jus...

US urges countries to ensure only 'trusted vendors' participate in future 5G networks

The US has urged all countries to ensure that only trusted vendors participate in any part of their future 5G networks as the Trump administration stepped up its pressure against Chinese telecom giants, citing a potential security threat an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019