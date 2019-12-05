Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seahawks can clinch playoff spot against desperate Rams

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 21:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 21:34 IST
Seahawks can clinch playoff spot against desperate Rams

The Seattle Seahawks know exactly what is at stake when they hit the road to face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night: Win and they are in the playoffs. That is the most obvious carrot dangling. There is more, of course, like keeping their spot atop the NFC West along with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Seahawks and 49ers are each 10-2 and on a potential Week 17 collision course in Seattle with the division title on the line. The Seahawks are riding a five-game winning streak after a 37-30 victory Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings. And that victory to forge a tie atop the NFC West came hours after the 49ers had lost for the second time on the season, showing that Seattle knows how to step up to the occasion.

"We know we have another terrific opponent," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. "It just seems like one after another after another. We just keep getting challenged by it. The teams keep bringing special players and schemes and histories of winning and all that stuff that just makes this a great run and a great challenge. "I think it's crucial. I really think it's crucial that you just have to keep getting ready. I think it bears itself out here that these games, you just have to just keep getting turned around and get ready, regardless of what just happened. Good or bad. I'm hoping- that's kind of the way I'm approaching it- that it's a big deal for us. It's going to help us."

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was efficient Monday with 240 yards passing and a pair of touchdowns, with an interception that he batted back to the Vikings for a pick-six. The Seattle running game did plenty of damage with 218 yards on the ground, including 102 from Chris Carson and another 74 from Rashaad Penny. Both backs scored a TD. The Rams (7-5) are coming off an impressive victory of their own to keep their playoff hopes alive, defeating the Arizona Cardinals 34-7 on Sunday. The Rams are on the outside looking in at the NFC playoff picture, one game behind the Minnesota Vikings (8-4) for the second wild-card spot.

Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 424 yards and two TD strikes against the Cardinals as the Rams rebounded from an embarrassing 45-6 home defeat to the Baltimore Ravens. But the Rams' offensive showing did come against Arizona's NFL-worst passing defense. The turnaround of note for the Rams on Sunday was on defense as the Rams gave up 198 yards of total offense and held Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray to 163 yards and an interception, with two other interceptions nullified by Rams penalties.

Another reason the Rams will head into Sunday's game with confidence is their near victory over the Seahawks at Seattle on Oct. 3. The Rams lost 30-29 when reliable kicker Greg Zuerlein missed a go-ahead 44-yard field goal with 11 seconds remaining. Goff threw 395 yards and a touchdown in that game, while Wilson threw for 268 yards and four TDs. The Rams remember it well.

"I had him like four times and I didn't get him down," Rams linebacker Dante Fowler said of the first meeting with Wilson and the Seahawks, per the Los Angeles Times. "So we got to do a better job of just getting him down when we can, and not let him extend those big plays, because when he gets out of the pocket he's so dangerous." Rams tight end Gerald Everett (knee) still was not back at practice Wednesday after missing the game against the Cardinals. Tackle Rob Havenstein (knee) was limited but could see action for the first time since Nov. 10 at Pittsburgh.

Seahawks players who did not participate in a walk-through Wednesday: fullback Nick Bellore (quad), tight end Luke Willson (hamstring), tackle Duane Brown (biceps), cornerback Neiko Thorpe (core) and linebacker Mychal Kendricks (hamstring). --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Elderly woman returning from son's wedding dies in road accident in Delhi

A 59-year-old woman, who was returning from her sons marriage, died after her car rammed into a tree in south Delhis Greater Kailash, police said on Thursday. Krishna Singla died during treatment at AIIMS on Wednesday, they said.The inciden...

Maliwal writes to Prez, UP CM seeking early justice to Nirbhaya, Unnao rape survivor

On a day a rape survivor was set ablaze allegedly by five men in Uttar Pradeshs Unnao district, Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal, whose hunger strike entered the third day on Thursday, demanded early justice for Nirbhaya...

Brewers land C Narvaez from Mariners

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired catcher Omar Narvaez from the Seattle Mariners on Thursday for minor-league pitcher Adam Hill and a draft pick. Narvaez, 27, gives the Brewers a catching option after losing Yasmani Grandal to the Chicago Whit...

House to move ahead with Trump's impeachment, says Speaker Pelosi

Donald Trump has abused power, undermined national security and jeopardised the integrity of the elections, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday as she announced that the US president leaves us no choice but...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019