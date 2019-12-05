Cape Town Blitz played very good cricket: Dale Steyn

Cape Town Blitz pacer Dale Steyn feels that his team has played 'very good cricket' despite sitting on the second last position in the Mzansi Super League's (MSL) points table. Cape Town Blitz, who are only above Jozi Stars, have won four games from eight matches.

"I think we've played very good cricket to be honest. The three games that we've lost, we could have easily won those, as a matter of fact we should have maybe won two out of the three," Sport24.co.za quoted Steyn as saying. Cape Town Blitz are six points behind from the top-placed team Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, who have 23 points. Steyn said little moments have cost them matches.

"So I don't think we've been playing badly. Our position where we are on the log shows a team that hasn't been doing well, but I actually think we've been playing really good cricket," Steyn said. "We've just been on the wrong side of it, just unlucky on one or two little moments in a contest that we've lost," he added. (ANI)

