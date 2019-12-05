Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cape Town Blitz played very good cricket: Dale Steyn

Cape Town Blitz pacer Dale Steyn feels that his team has played 'very good cricket' despite sitting on the second last position in the Mzansi Super League's (MSL) points table.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Cape Town
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 21:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 21:35 IST
Cape Town Blitz played very good cricket: Dale Steyn
Cape Town Blitz pacer Dale Steyn. Image Credit: ANI

Cape Town Blitz pacer Dale Steyn feels that his team has played 'very good cricket' despite sitting on the second last position in the Mzansi Super League's (MSL) points table. Cape Town Blitz, who are only above Jozi Stars, have won four games from eight matches.

"I think we've played very good cricket to be honest. The three games that we've lost, we could have easily won those, as a matter of fact we should have maybe won two out of the three," Sport24.co.za quoted Steyn as saying. Cape Town Blitz are six points behind from the top-placed team Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, who have 23 points. Steyn said little moments have cost them matches.

"So I don't think we've been playing badly. Our position where we are on the log shows a team that hasn't been doing well, but I actually think we've been playing really good cricket," Steyn said. "We've just been on the wrong side of it, just unlucky on one or two little moments in a contest that we've lost," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Elderly woman returning from son's wedding dies in road accident in Delhi

A 59-year-old woman, who was returning from her sons marriage, died after her car rammed into a tree in south Delhis Greater Kailash, police said on Thursday. Krishna Singla died during treatment at AIIMS on Wednesday, they said.The inciden...

Maliwal writes to Prez, UP CM seeking early justice to Nirbhaya, Unnao rape survivor

On a day a rape survivor was set ablaze allegedly by five men in Uttar Pradeshs Unnao district, Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal, whose hunger strike entered the third day on Thursday, demanded early justice for Nirbhaya...

Brewers land C Narvaez from Mariners

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired catcher Omar Narvaez from the Seattle Mariners on Thursday for minor-league pitcher Adam Hill and a draft pick. Narvaez, 27, gives the Brewers a catching option after losing Yasmani Grandal to the Chicago Whit...

House to move ahead with Trump's impeachment, says Speaker Pelosi

Donald Trump has abused power, undermined national security and jeopardised the integrity of the elections, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday as she announced that the US president leaves us no choice but...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019