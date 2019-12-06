Left Menu
Surging Steelers visit slumping Cardinals

With December football in full swing, the Pittsburgh Steelers are right where they always seem to be -- in the middle of a postseason push. The young and slumping Arizona Cardinals could do worse than using the Steelers as a model as they prepare to host them on Sunday.

"Very tough team -- mentally tough, physically tough," Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "They find ways to win. They're winners. That franchise is known for that." Pittsburgh (7-5) has a tie-breaker lead for the second AFC wild-card berth entering the final four games of the season despite a roster that underwent major offseason changes and has been impacted by significant injuries that began in Week 2, when quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending right elbow injury.

The Steelers have won two in a row and six of seven after an overtime loss to Baltimore on Oct. 6 and have given up only 111 points in that stretch as they look to make the playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons. They missed out last year despite going 9-6-1. "This journey that is a season always presents you with some adversity," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. "What is adversity for some is an opportunity for others.

"We talk about it. You have to create an environment where guys prepare for those moments. It is really cool to see the end result, some guys preparing behind the scenes and getting an opportunity to stand and deliver." Rookie free agent quarterback Devlin "Duck" Hodges will make his third start for the Steelers, who are expected to be without No.1 wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and will not have top running back James Conner (shoulder) for the third straight game.

Center and spiritual leader Maurkice Pouncey will return after serving a two-game suspension for his involvement in a late-game brawl in a 21-7 loss at Cleveland on Nov. 14. "The (fine) money was worth it, trust me," Pouncey said.

Hodges, who took wide receiver James Washington duck hunting before last week's 21-13 rematch victory over Cleveland, completed 14 of 21 passes for 212 yards against the Browns. He had one interception and one touchdown -- a 30-yarder to Washington, who finished with 111 receiving yards. "We recognize what time of year it is," Tomlin said. "We will be judged not by (last) Sunday's performance but by our ability to rise up in the face of adversity continually this month. All of these opportunities are significant. The next challenges are the most significant ones."

The Steelers, who have benefited from the third-week acquisition of safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, will bring the NFL's No. 5 total defense and No. 6 scoring defense into the game against the Cardinals, who moved the ball well early in the season behind rookie quarterback Kyler Murray but have taken a step back offensively during a five-game losing streak. The defense has been a season-long problem. The Cardinals have given up NFL-highs in total offense (426.3 yards per game) and passing yards (307.5) and are next-to-last in points allowed (29.3). They are coming off their worst loss of the season, 34-7 to the Rams, in which Los Angeles gained 549 yards of total offense to the Cardinals' 198.

"We were all embarrassed by that performance," Kingsbury said. "We have to work hard this week to get back to where we were at." --Field Level Media

