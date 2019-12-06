Left Menu
Steelers RB Conner to miss third straight game

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner said Thursday that he will miss Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals as he continues to battle a shoulder injury. Conner also told reporters that he isn't sure when he will return.

"I don't want to look too far ahead because it's still going to take some time," Conner said. "We'll see, hopefully I can get out there as soon as possible, but this week? Nah." The game against Arizona will mark the third straight and fifth in six games that Conner has missed since being injured against the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 28.

Conner is concerned but isn't ready to determine that he won't return this season. "Honestly, taking it day-by-day," Conner said. "So whatever that may be, I'm not going to count it out until I'm done for sure."

Conner has rushed for 390 yards and four touchdowns on 102 carries in eight games. He also has 30 receptions for 242 yards and two scores. Rookie Benny Snell Jr. has carried the rushing load over the past two games, compiling 161 yards and one touchdown on 37 carries.

