Wizards F McRae expected to miss two-plus weeks

Washington Wizards guard Jordan McRae will miss at least two weeks after undergoing surgery on his right ring finger, the team announced Thursday. The 28-year-old McRae is averaging 8.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 13 games off the bench this season. He is shooting 47.3 percent from the field, which is the best mark of his career, along with 39.4 percent from 3-point range on a career-high 2.5 attempts per game.

The Tennessee alum initially injured his finger in the season opener against the Dallas Mavericks. He received a pin in his injured finger, but the pin became dislodged during a dunk Nov. 22 against the Charlotte Hornets. The Wizards said in a press release that a surgical procedure could help McRae avoid an infection in the finger.

