Avalanche F Landeskog scores quickly in return

  • Denver
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 11:21 IST
  • Created: 06-12-2019 11:11 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@Avalanche)

Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog, who missed 16 games because of a lower-body injury, proved he was back Thursday, scoring the team's second goal in the opening period of its road game against the Montreal Canadiens. Though details involving his injury were lacking, Landeskog confirmed that he didn't require surgery.

"We didn't know what it was. It was something minor, we got it taken care of, but the pain was still there," Colorado's captain said earlier in the day after head coach Jared Bednar announced his decision. "We looked into it ... and I had to sit out." Going into Thursday's action, the Avalanche had won four in a row and six of their past eight games, while in second place in the Central Division standings.

"One thing is that we haven't settled for anything less than full effort for 60 minutes," Landeskog said. "That's what we are trying to accomplish, night in and night out." Led by four forwards with goals in double digits -- Nathan MacKinnon (18), Joonas Donskoi (12), Andre Burakovsky (11), and Nazem Kadri (10) - the Avalanche went into Thursday's game with a plus-24 goal differential.

"I'm not surprised in any way," said Landeskog, who totaled three goals and four assists through 11 games before sustaining the injury. "It's been the story in years past as well. When guys go down, others have stepped up and done very well. I'm not surprised."

