Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former India TT coaches Bhawani Mukherji, Tapan Bose no more

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 18:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 18:15 IST
Former India TT coaches Bhawani Mukherji, Tapan Bose no more

Indian table tennis was left mourning after two veteran coaches Bhawani Mukherji and Tapan Bose died here on Friday. Mukherji died aged 68 due to an unspecified stomach ailment at home in Zirakpur, while Bose, 78, suffered a heart attack a little later at his residence here.

Mukherji is survived by his wife and a son and Bose is survived by his wife, one son and one daughter. "Mukherji was suffering from a stomach ailment and passed away at his residence," TTFI secretary general, MP Singh told PTI.

The two coaches shared a good rapport with Mukherji serving as an assistant to Bose before taking over the reign as head coach at NIS, Patiala after the latter's retirement in 1974. Mukherji, who was the first Dronacharya awardee in table tennis, did his schooling and graduation from Ajmer where his father was a medical practitioner.

He joined the National Institute of Sports (NIS) Patiala in the mid-seventies after obtaining diploma in coaching. He was the head coach at NIS Patiala and became the head coach of the national team for a brief period after the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Mukherji also accompanied Indian paddlers, including Soumyajit Ghosh and Ankita Das, to the London Olympics and had served the cause of table tennis for 34 years before retiring from the Sports Authority of India (SAI). He was bestowed with the Dronacharya Award in 2012.

Bose, who led the Uttar Pradesh team in nationals, became the state champion in the seventies. He was ranked India No. 7 in the sixties as a junior player. A product of Lucknow Bengali Club, Bose completed his diploma at NIS, Patiala before becoming the head coach and served at NIS, Patiala.

He was also the national coach and under his guidance several players were able to showcase their potential as they went on to represent the country. "It was, indeed, a sad day for the entire table tennis fraternity. Strange are the ways of fate that two great coaches passed away on the same day," Singh said.

"We are saddened to no end as both Bhawani da and Tapan da were father figures for several of the current crop of players. Like they, we will all miss their presence. I offer my heartfelt condolences to both the families." PTI ATK ATK

ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Sajjanar helmed Warangal police during similar encounter in

In a coincidence of sorts, Cyberababd police chief V C Sajjanar is at the helm when four accused in the rape and murder of a woman vet were killed on Friday in an alleged encounter, much like he was in Warangal when three men charged with t...

UK drops torture charges against ex-wife of Liberia's Taylor

London, Dec 6 AP A British judge on Friday dismissed torture charges against the ex-wife of former Liberian President Charles Taylor. Agnes Reeves Taylor was arrested in 2017 by the war crimes unit of Londons Metropolitan Police and charged...

DHFL bankruptcy: Irdai rules out troubles for two insurance

The two insurance subsidiaries of the crippled mortgage lender Dewan Housing Finance DHFL are unlikely to be impacted by the ongoing bankruptcy proceedings of their parent as they continue to have adequate solvency ratios, Irdai chairman SC...

Israel detains Palestinian Authority TV journalists in Jerusalem

Israeli police on Friday detained four journalists from the Palestinian Authoritys official television station in Jerusalem, drawing protest from Palestinians who say their activities in the holy city are increasingly restricted. The Palest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019