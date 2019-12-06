Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rodgers signs new Leicester deal, ending Arsenal link

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 20:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 20:32 IST
Rodgers signs new Leicester deal, ending Arsenal link

London, Dec 6 (AFP) Brendan Rodgers has committed his long-term future to Leicester City, ending speculation linking him with the vacant Arsenal manager's job. The Northern Irishman moved to Leicester from Celtic in February after winning seven trophies in just under three years in charge in Scotland.

The 46-year-old has taken Leicester to second in the Premier League behind Liverpool, with 11 wins from 15 matches this season. Leicester, the 2015/16 Premier League champions, have won their past seven league games to equal their top-flight record for consecutive victories.

Rodgers' success at the King Power Stadium saw him linked heavily with the Arsenal manager's job after the sacking last week of Unai Emery. "When I made the decision to come to Leicester City, it was because I was excited about the direction the club was taking and how I could apply my experience to the journey," said Rodgers, who went close to winning the Premier League with Liverpool in 2014.

"I came here with a purpose to add something to that and to help the club build for the future," added Rodgers in a statement issued by the club. Rodgers said talks about the contract had been going on before Emery was sacked.

"We've been talking for a few weeks," he said at his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's game at Aston Villa. "It's a great club. We just want to keep progressing.

"We're looking to continue on the legacy. We don't have the wealth of the top six, but perhaps we can do this in a different way." Leicester City Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: "Brendan's qualities as a coach are well-known and evident in the way he has sought to unlock the potential in every member of our exciting young squad.

"But just as important to us is the suitability of Brendan's wider philosophy to the club's established culture and values." AFP PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Health News Roundup: Novartis CEO plans 80+ submissions for drug approvals through 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Top Iraq cleric says no role in talks on new PM as protests persist

Baghdad, Dec 6 AFP Iraqs top Shiite cleric said on Friday he was not taking part in talks on the countrys new premier, as his supporters joined apprehensive youths still protesting in the capital despite widening intimidation campaigns. You...

Turkey says it did not fully approve NATO's Baltic defence plan

Turkey will block final publication of a NATO defence plan for the Baltics and Poland until allies agree to designate the Syrian Kurdish YPG a terrorist group, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday. Two days after a NATO summit a...

FACTBOX-Where is France's public sector strike being felt the hardest?

Trade unions called for mass protests and strikes in France over pension reform that have brought travel chaos and closed schools to continue into next week, as they sought to pile more pressure on President Emmanuel Macron.Heres how the st...

Thunberg says 'our voices' being heard but not translating into action

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg said on Friday the voices of climate strikers are being heard but that politicians are still not taking action.We are getting bigger and bigger and our voices are being heard more and more, but of cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019