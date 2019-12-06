Aditi, Tvesa among four Indians to make cut in Kenya
Indian golfers Aditi Ashok and Tvesa Malik were both Tied-eighth after 36 holes in the Magical Kenya Ladies Open here on Friday. Aditi has shot 73-70, while Malik shot 72-71 in the first two rounds.
A total of four Indian girls made the cut, including Astha Madan (74-76) and Diksha Dagar (77-73). Madan was hit by a triple bogey on her closing hole, the ninth.
Vani Kapoor (76-76) was the lone Indian among five to miss the cut. Julie Engstrom (67-66) ran away to a six-shot lead even as Kelsey MacDonald (71-68), Ursula Wikstrom (71-68) and Esther Henseleitt (69-70) were tied second.
Engström, 18, moved a step closer to securing a maiden Ladies European Tour title as she reached 11-under. MacDonald, Wikstrom and Henseleit, who are all looking for their first wins were at five-under.
A total of 70 players made the cut at seven over par.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aditi Ashok
- Indian
- Ursula Wikstrom
- Vani Kapoor
- Diksha Dagar
- Astha Madan
ALSO READ
Indian-origin trader convicted for price fixing, bid rigging in foreign currency exchange market
Abrogation of Article 370 creates equality for all Indians: US lawmaker
Indian Navy comes to rescue of woman in emergency labour in remote Andaman village
Political row in Indian state sparks debate on land rights for Dalits
Indian Panorama section of 50th IFFI opens with screening of 'Hellaro'