Aditi, Tvesa among four Indians to make cut in Kenya

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nairobi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 22:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 22:36 IST
Indian golfers Aditi Ashok and Tvesa Malik were both Tied-eighth after 36 holes in the Magical Kenya Ladies Open here on Friday. Aditi has shot 73-70, while Malik shot 72-71 in the first two rounds.

A total of four Indian girls made the cut, including Astha Madan (74-76) and Diksha Dagar (77-73). Madan was hit by a triple bogey on her closing hole, the ninth.

Vani Kapoor (76-76) was the lone Indian among five to miss the cut. Julie Engstrom (67-66) ran away to a six-shot lead even as Kelsey MacDonald (71-68), Ursula Wikstrom (71-68) and Esther Henseleitt (69-70) were tied second.

Engström, 18, moved a step closer to securing a maiden Ladies European Tour title as she reached 11-under. MacDonald, Wikstrom and Henseleit, who are all looking for their first wins were at five-under.

A total of 70 players made the cut at seven over par.

