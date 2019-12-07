Thunder gives G Burton 1-game suspension

Second-year guard Deonte Burton was suspended Friday by the Oklahoma City Thunder for one game for conduct detrimental to the team, the organization announced. The Thunder announced that the 25-year-old Burton would serve the suspension on Friday night, when they were scheduled to host the Minnesota Timberwolves.

No further details were given by the team regarding the suspension of Burton, who is averaging 2.8 points and 1.8 rebounds over 12 games this season. On Twitter, ESPN's Royce Young said, according to sources, that Burton "was involved in a locker room altercation following the game against the Pacers on Wednesday."

Burton had one assist but was held scoreless and did not have a rebound in playing 8 minutes during the 107-100 home loss to Indiana. He will be eligible to return to action Sunday when the 8-12 Thunder visit the Portland Trail Blazers. The Thunder also announced that 6-foot-11 center Justin Patton was recalled from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League. He has scored two points with two rebounds in two games with Oklahoma City this season.

The 22-year-old player out of Creighton previously played with the Timberwolves (2017-18) and Philadelphia 76ers (2018-19), totaling only six career NBA games.

