NFL notebook: Jets RB Bell (illness) misses practice again

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 07:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 07:37 IST
New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell was sent home and missed his second consecutive day of practice due to illness. His status for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins is in doubt and he is listed as questionable on the injury report. With 589 rushing yards on 183 carries, Bell's 3.2-yard average is a career-low. His total of 55 catches ranks second on the Jets this season.

"I think I'll have more information probably by (Saturday)," head coach Adam Gase said. "We'll see how he feels. The biggest thing was to get him checked out and get him out of the building so nobody else gets sick." Illness also has affected tight end Ryan Griffin and cornerback Maurice Canady this week, but they're expected to play Sunday.

--Without a kicker, the New England Patriots are ready to welcome back Nick Folk if he can show he is recovered from an emergency appendectomy last week, according to an NFL Network report. Folk was reportedly back at practice with the Patriots on Friday trying to show he is healthy enough to deliver in Sunday's key game against the Kansas City Chiefs. But he remained a free agent at the start of the day.

After three games as the Patriots' kicker, Folk was cut last week after his appendix procedure, with speculation that he would return when healthy. New England brought in Kai Forbath to kick against the Houston Texans on Sunday, but he was cut after going 1 of 1 on field goals and 1 of 2 on extra points in a 28-22 defeat. --Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle has agreed to a three-year contract extension, the team announced.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the Colts, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the extension is worth more than $21 million -- plus incentives that boost the contract's total to $24 million. Doyle had six catches for 73 yards and a touchdown in the Colts' 31-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. He has 36 receptions for 377 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games this season.

--Oakland Raiders right tackle Trent Brown has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, the team announced. Brown sustained a pectoral injury in last Sunday's 40-9 loss to the Chiefs.

Brandon Parker will start in Brown's place. He will be backed up by David Sharpe. --San Francisco 49ers defensive end Dee Ford will be back in the lineup Sunday vs. the New Orleans Saints, head coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Ford has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury and was a limited participant in practice this week, but Shanahan said the six-year veteran was on pace to play this weekend in New Orleans. --Chiefs running back Damien Williams has been ruled out for Sunday's road game against the New England Patriots.

Williams injured his ribs in Kansas City's 24-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City on Nov. 18 and has not played since. --Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford will miss his fifth straight game this Sunday when Detroit (3-8-1) visits the Minnesota Vikings (8-4).

The 31-year-old Stafford is still recovering from a back injury sustained during the Lions' Week 9 loss at the Oakland Raiders. --Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton have been ruled out for Sunday's road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Vinatieri, who is dealing with an ailing knee, will miss his first game due to injury since 2009. Hilton is nursing a calf injury. --Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen has been ruled out for Sunday's road game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Olsen sustained a concussion on a helmet-to-helmet hit by Washington Redskins defensive end Ryan Anderson in the third quarter of the Panthers' 29-21 setback last Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

