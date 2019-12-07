Left Menu
Jarry wins goalie duel, Penguins drop Coyotes

  Updated: 07-12-2019 08:21 IST
  • Created: 07-12-2019 08:21 IST
Evgeni Malkin solved a goaltending duel with a third-period goal and Brandon Tanev added an empty-netter Friday to back the 33-save performance of Tristan Jarry in the Pittsburgh Penguins' 2-0 win over the visiting Arizona Coyotes. Jarry, facing the Coyotes for the first time in his career, picked up his fourth career shutout and second not only this season but in a row. He was coming off a 28-save performance in Wednesday's 3-0 win over St. Louis and has a personal scoreless streak of 144:51.

His best save came during a third-period Coyotes power play, when he threw his left leg up and out to kick a shot by Clayton Keller into the netting to the rear. It was the fifth start and sixth appearance in Pittsburgh's past seven games for Jarry, who lately is getting playing time ahead of Matt Murray, a two-time Stanley Cup winner.

Pittsburgh boosted its home point streak to 10 games (8-0-2). Antti Raanta made 24 saves for Arizona, which had won two straight.

Coyotes winger Phil Kessel, coming off a two-goal game Thursday at Philadelphia, had three shots in his return to PPG Paints Arena. Kessel spent the previous four seasons with the Penguins, winning two Stanley Cups. He was traded to Arizona over the summer. He received a rousing ovation when Pittsburgh showed a tribute video early in the game.

Pittsburgh, which has been racked by injuries, got two players back for the game. Defenseman Justin Schultz had missed seven games, top-line winger Bryan Rust three. In a tightly played game nearly devoid of odd-man rushes in either directions, the Penguins seemed to have a golden opportunity with 1:49 on a five-on-three power play early in the second period but could not capitalize.

Finally, Malkin gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead at 7:13 of the third. He won a faceoff to Raanta's right backward to Jake Guentzel, whose shot was deflected wide of the net. Malkin got the puck as it caromed off the end boards and poked it between Raanta's pads. Tanev's empty-netter came short-handed with 1.4 seconds left.

--Field Level Media

