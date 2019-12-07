Left Menu
Development News Edition

Celtics hammer Nuggets, stay perfect at home

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Boston
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 09:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 09:14 IST
Celtics hammer Nuggets, stay perfect at home
Image Credit: Flickr

Jayson Tatum scored 26 points, Jaylen Brown added 21 and the Boston Celtics blew out the visiting Denver Nuggets 108-95 Friday night. Kemba Walker had 19 points, and Marcus Smart chipped in nine in his return from an abdomen injury as the Celtics won for the fifth time in their last six games. Boston improved to 9-0 at home.

Nikola Jokic had a season-high 30 points and 10 rebounds for the Nuggets, who lost for the third time in their last four games. Denver was playing the second night of a back-to-back, having beaten the New York Knicks by a 37-point margin Thursday. Jokic snapped a personal funk of four single-digit scoring games in his last five, but the Nuggets were still handed nearly their worst loss of the season. They shot 39 of 94 (41.9 percent) as a team and hit 5 of 30 tries (17.2 percent) from behind the arc.

The Celtics never trailed, grabbing their first double-digit lead, 28-18, on a Brown basket with 2:15 left in the opening quarter. Boston upped its advantage to 15, 49-34, with 5:24 left in the second, but Denver was able to battle back within five, 51-45, with 1:53 on the clock. A Walker basket ended the scoring in the half, and the Celtics led 53-45 at the break.

Brown had 13 points and Tatum 12 for Boston. Jokic paced Denver with 14. The Nuggets got back within five early in the third quarter, but the Celtics continued to pull away, grabbing a 65-53 lead with 6:10 to go. Denver kept pace, but Boston wouldn't let up, Smart draining a 3-pointer to restore the 12-point edge, 74-62, with 2:50 left.

Tatum hit a three with 1.7 ticks remaining as the Celtics carried an 85-64 lead into the final quarter. Boston's lead grew as high as 23 in the fourth, as Denver was unable to get back within single digits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

PG&E says reached agreement with wildfire victims

Bankrupt California power producer PGE Corp said on Friday it had reached an agreement to resolve individual claims relating to the 2017 and 2018 wildfires and the 2015 butte fire.In a final major settlement, the company said it had reached...

Barca's Arthur and Fati to miss game against Mallorca

Barcelona will be without injured duo Arthur Melo and Ansu Fati for Saturdays La Liga game at home to Real Mallorca, the Catalan club confirmed. Arthur will miss the match with a groin injury and Fati is out with a knee problem as Barca loo...

Elon Musk cleared of defamation over 'pedo guy' tweet

Tesla co-founder Elon Musk has been cleared of defamation by a jury in Los Angeles over a tweet in which he labeled a British caver pedo guy. The jury deliberated less than an hour before ruling in favor of Musk and clearing him of any liab...

Paul, Thunder pull out OT win over Wolves

Dennis Schroder forced overtime with a last-second basket, and Chris Paul scored 30 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 139-127 win over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019