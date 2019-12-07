Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Yokohama beat rivals Tokyo to secure J.League title

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 13:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 13:00 IST
Soccer-Yokohama beat rivals Tokyo to secure J.League title
Image Credit: pixabay

Yokohama Marinos eased past title rivals FC Tokyo 3-0 on Saturday to clinch their first J.League trophy since 2004.

Yokohama, led by former Australia head coach Ange Postecoglou, dominated from the start and took a 2-0 lead into halftime courtesy of Thai defender Theeratorn Bunmathan's deflected effort and Brazilian forward Erik's neat finish. Despite having goalkeeper Park Il-Gyu sent off midway through the second half, Yokohama wrapped up the win courtesy of substitute Keita Endo's counter-attack goal with 13 minutes remaining.

"We played fantastic football. The players deserve this as they have played fantastic football all year," said Postecoglou. "Very proud of the players, the staff and we have fantastic supporters so I am very happy for everyone."

Second-placed Tokyo came into the match needing to win by four goals to bring a first J.League title back to the capital but that never looked likely as Postecoglou's side attacked with the fervour and precision that has served them so well this season. Yokohama has scored more goals than anyone else this season and posses the league's top goalscorer in Brazilian Marcos Junior, but their opening goal came from an unlikely source.

Full back Bunmathan's speculative effort on 26 minutes took a heavy deflection off Tokyo captain Keigo Higashi and looped over the goalkeeper, leaving the crowd at Yokohama Stadium dreaming of the first title in 15 years. Erik's goal shortly before halftime all but secured the title and left Tokyo an almost impossible task of having to score six goals in a half to get their hands on the trophy.

Park's sending off for a rash challenge on Tokyo striker Kensuke Nagai with 30 minutes remaining would have made only the most pessimistic of Yokohama fans worry but Endo's goal on 77 minutes put all fears to rest. Yokohama finish the season on 70 points, six clear of Tokyo in second.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Police officer dies of heart attack while on poll duty

A police officer died of a heartattack while on election duty in East Singhbhum district onSaturday, police saidAssistant sub-inspector Harish Chandra Giri, 44, wason duty at booth number 234 under Panchando cluster in Barsoleunder Ghatsila...

Mayawati targets Yogi over Unnao rape victim death, calls for time bound action

Bahujan Samaj Party BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday lashed out at Yogi Aditanath government for failing to provide safety to women, just hours after the Unnao rape victim succumbed to her burn injuries at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi. Fr...

No substitute for professional competence of those engaged in UN peacekeeping: India

India told a high-level event on peacekeeping that working in partnerships is key to successful peacekeeping, underlining that professional competence of those engaged in all aspects of this global enterprise cannot be substituted or compro...

Sanitation has become people's movement: Rajnath

Hailing Swachh Bharat Mission, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that sanitation has become a peoples movement in the country.Addressing an event in Delhi Cantonment area here, Rajnath said children have become the ambassadors...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019