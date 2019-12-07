Jurgen Klopp feels Joel Matip will be out for another two weeks

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp feels that Joel Matip will still be out of action for another two weeks. "Everything in our life is all under pressure. All the little things have to heal as quickly as possible, but here it is taking the normal amount of time," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"It was not like after four weeks or so that it was already as we wished, so we have to wait another two weeks I would think and then we will see," he added. Klopp further stated that Matip will have to physically rebuild himself as the Germany international has been sidelined for a long time.

"But then he will have been out for six weeks or so, if it is perfect, fine, but he might need to rebuild his physical things as well, which is not too cool, but it is nothing serious," Klopp said. Liverpool will play against Bournemouth today in Premier League. (ANI)

